KINSHIP CARE WORKER

Reference 3X286F27
Job Reference:
3X286F27
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Mount Gambier
Salary Range:
$74,315-$77,901
Classification:
OPS4
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
03 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • Make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
  • Work with a dynamic and enthusiastic team

Role Details

The Kinship Care team is currently seeking a Kinship Care Worker to join their team.

The Kinship Care Worker is responsible for:

  • Supporting, training and educating Kinship carers in practical day to day care.
  • Identifying and maintaining links with community and other professionals.
  • Supporting the Case manager on identifying and recruiting relatives/kin of children and young people to undertake a carer role.
  • Working collaboratively in developing productive working relationships with peers, staff and stakeholders.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture and kinship systems and issues that impact on policy development and service delivery.

You will have knowledge and understanding of parenting models and family dynamics as well as an understanding of young people who have experienced trauma and/or abuse and neglect and impact of this on their development.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Humaira Yousaf, A/Supervisor
0429 277 031

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.