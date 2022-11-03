KINSHIP CARE WORKER

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

The Region

The Mount Gambier office employs approximately 48 people and covers a large geographical area from Lower Glenelg National Park to North of Bordertown (Tatiara District) and across to Kingston SE (Kingston District).

As a member of this team you will work with other professionals to deliver services to assist families who are unable to effectively and safely care for their children, to work towards a safe return to their care and work with children who have entered into the care of the Chief Executive so that their development, stability and security is assured.

Benefits of working with DCP in the Region:

an opportunity to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to achieve collective outcomes

an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people

a strong community culture and multidisciplinary team

the opportunity to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and remote areas

access to professional development and support networks that will foster skills and develop leadership

flexible work practices

This is a unique opportunity to work alongside the local community and support good outcomes for that community. You can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Mount Gambier here.