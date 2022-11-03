KINSHIP CARE WORKER

The Department for Child
Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people
and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to
vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.
The
Region
The Mount
Gambier office employs approximately 48 people and covers a large geographical area from Lower
Glenelg National Park to North of Bordertown (Tatiara District) and across to
Kingston SE (Kingston District).
As a member
of this team you will work with other professionals to deliver services to
assist families who are unable to effectively and safely care for their
children, to work towards a safe return to their care and work with children
who have entered into the care of the Chief Executive so that their
development, stability and security is assured.
Benefits of
working with DCP in the Region:
- an opportunity
to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to
achieve collective outcomes
- an opportunity
to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
- a strong
community culture and multidisciplinary team
- the opportunity
to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and
remote areas
- access to
professional development and support networks that will foster skills and
develop leadership
- flexible work
practices
This is a
unique opportunity to work alongside the local community and support good outcomes
for that community. You can find out more about the benefits of working with
DCP in Mount Gambier here.