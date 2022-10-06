OPS4 SENIOR CHILD & YOUTH WORKER, RESIDENTIAL CARE - POOL

The Residential Care team within our Out of Home Care directorate is seeking Senior Child and Youth Workers to
join their employment pool.
The Senior Child and Youth Worker is responsible for:
- Supporting Child and Youth Workers to
deliver quality outcomes for children and young people in care
- Providing, leadership, direction and
guidance to facilitate successful experiences for children and young people in
care
- Consulting
and assisting in the training and development of Child and Youth Workers and
Child and Youth Support Workers on a day-to-day basis
- Contributing to the delivery and
improvement of programs and services which facilitate the recovery and
development of children and young people
About You
To be successful in
this role, you will have extensive
experience in working with vulnerable children and/or young people with complex
issues and needs in a residential or related care setting. Your ability to
communicate effectively together with the leadership skills required to resolve
complex incidents while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of children and
young people are also desirable traits for this role.
About the Pool
Should you be
successful, you will be advised (in writing) that you have been recommended to
be included in this pool. The pool will remain active for 12 months and
during this time you may be contacted for an offer of employment. You are not
required to accept any made to you and DCP is not obliged to offer you any
opportunities.
Please note: DCP reserves
the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.