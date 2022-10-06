OPS4 SENIOR CHILD & YOUTH WORKER, RESIDENTIAL CARE - POOL

Reference 3N4C2925
Job Reference:
3N4C2925
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide Metro
Salary Range:
$74,315-$77,901
Classification:
OPX4
Engagement Type:
Multiple
Closing Date:
06 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Multiple Term Vacancies (Pool)
  • Enhance child and youth worker capacity
  • Contribute to positive experiences and outcomes for children and young people

Role Details

The Residential Care team within our Out of Home Care directorate is seeking Senior Child and Youth Workers to join their employment pool.

 

The Senior Child and Youth Worker is responsible for:

 

  • Supporting Child and Youth Workers to deliver quality outcomes for children and young people in care
  • Providing, leadership, direction and guidance to facilitate successful experiences for children and young people in care
  • Consulting and assisting in the training and development of Child and Youth Workers and Child and Youth Support Workers on a day-to-day basis
  • Contributing to the delivery and improvement of programs and services which facilitate the recovery and development of children and young people


About You

 

To be successful in this role, you will have extensive experience in working with vulnerable children and/or young people with complex issues and needs in a residential or related care setting. Your ability to communicate effectively together with the leadership skills required to resolve complex incidents while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of children and young people are also desirable traits for this role.


About the Pool

Should you be successful, you will be advised (in writing) that you have been recommended to be included in this pool. The pool will remain active for 12 months and during this time you may be contacted for an offer of employment. You are not required to accept any made to you and DCP is not obliged to offer you any opportunities.

Please note: DCP reserves the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.

Enquiries to Rebecca Kelbie, A/Manager
0418 919 753

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.