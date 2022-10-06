OPS4 SENIOR CHILD & YOUTH WORKER, RESIDENTIAL CARE - POOL

The Residential Care team within our Out of Home Care directorate is seeking Senior Child and Youth Workers to join their employment pool.

The Senior Child and Youth Worker is responsible for:

Supporting Child and Youth Workers to deliver quality outcomes for children and young people in care

Providing, leadership, direction and guidance to facilitate successful experiences for children and young people in care

Consulting and assisting in the training and development of Child and Youth Workers and Child and Youth Support Workers on a day-to-day basis

Contributing to the delivery and improvement of programs and services which facilitate the recovery and development of children and young people





About You

To be successful in this role, you will have extensive experience in working with vulnerable children and/or young people with complex issues and needs in a residential or related care setting. Your ability to communicate effectively together with the leadership skills required to resolve complex incidents while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of children and young people are also desirable traits for this role.





About the Pool



Should you be successful, you will be advised (in writing) that you have been recommended to be included in this pool. The pool will remain active for 12 months and during this time you may be contacted for an offer of employment. You are not required to accept any made to you and DCP is not obliged to offer you any opportunities.

Please note: DCP reserves the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.