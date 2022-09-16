VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in
the protection of children, young people and their families within South
Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young
people to be safe, strong and connected.
The
Region
Kadina is
the largest town on the Yorke Peninsula and is one of three Copper Triangle
towns famous for their shared copper mining history. The Kadina office employs
approximately 15 people and is one of five offices in the northern region. As a
member of this team, you will work with other professionals to deliver child
protection services to children, families in the local community of Kadina and
surrounding areas.
Benefits of
working with DCP in the Region:
- an opportunity
to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to
achieve collective outcomes
- an opportunity
to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
- a strong
community culture and multidisciplinary team
- the opportunity
to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and
remote areas
- access to
professional development and support networks that will foster skills and
develop leadership
- flexible work
practices
This is a
unique opportunity to work alongside the local community and support good
outcomes for that community. You can find out more about the benefits of working
with DCP in Kadina here