VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

Reference 2M211686
Job Reference:
2M211686
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Kadina
Salary Range:
$65,606-$69,919
Classification:
OPS3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
16 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Part Time Term Vacancy Available until 28 June 2024
  • Manage the recruitment, assessment and training of volunteers
  • Support, guide and direct volunteers to provide a high level service

Role Details

The DCP Kadina office is currently seeking a Volunteer Coordinator to join their team.

The Volunteer Coordinator will have the opportunity to be involved in maintaining the operation of the volunteer program to enhance the operation and service delivery in an Office to the highest of standards.

About You

We’re looking for a confident, motivated individual who is able to take initiative, meet deadlines and manage changing priorities. Are you also able to act impartially and use influence, negotiation and persuasion to effectively mediate conflict and devise a workable solution? Then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Jessica Maida, Business Manager
0459 434 985

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.