SUPPORT WORKER

Reference 5A19F52E
img
Job Reference:
5A19F52E
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Berri
Salary Range:
$56,987-$61,301
Classification:
OPS2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
23 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available for up to 6 months
  • Assist with the development of intervention, access and family care plans
  • Provide an administrative support service to the team

Role Details

The DCP Berri office is currently seeking a Support Worker to join their team.

As the Support Worker, you will work in partnership with the Social Workers to maintain and enhance positive relationships between children and their birth families. In this role you will carefully manage requests for assistance by clients and undertake research to prepare appropriate, client centred responses.

You will have the opportunity to act as a link between services and various key stakeholders, both within and outside of DCP, to ensure that the client can achieve the best outcome possible.  You will also contribute to the development and review of access, family care plans and parenting skills impacting on access in liaison with key professionals.

About You

If you have great interpersonal skills and the ability to show empathy and communicate effectively with a diverse range of people, including vulnerable families and children to identify their needs, then this role may be perfect for you.

You will also have the opportunity to use your problem solving skills and test out your ability to influence others to identify innovative solutions to often sensitive and complex problems. 

Contact Us

Enquiries to Joanne Brand, Business Manager
8595 2400

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.