The DCP Berri office is currently seeking a Support Worker to join their team.

As the Support Worker, you will work in partnership with the Social Workers to maintain and enhance positive relationships between children and their birth families. In this role you will carefully manage requests for assistance by clients and undertake research to prepare appropriate, client centred responses.

You will have the opportunity to act as a link between services and various key stakeholders, both within and outside of DCP, to ensure that the client can achieve the best outcome possible. You will also contribute to the development and review of access, family care plans and parenting skills impacting on access in liaison with key professionals.

About You

If you have great interpersonal skills and the ability to show empathy and communicate effectively with a diverse range of people, including vulnerable families and children to identify their needs, then this role may be perfect for you.

You will also have the opportunity to use your problem solving skills and test out your ability to influence others to identify innovative solutions to often sensitive and complex problems.