SUPPORT WORKER

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in
the protection of children, young people and their families within South
Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people
to be safe, strong and connected.
The
Region
Berri is a town in the Riverland region of South
Australia located on the banks of the Murray River and has a population of just
over 4,000 people.
The Berri office currently have 30 people employed and
is the only office in the Riverland area. Employees work together closely and
maintain strong partnerships with various partner agencies in both the
government and non-government sector.
Benefits of
working with DCP in the Region:
·
an opportunity to collaborate with local
government, non-government and community to achieve collective outcomes
·
an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of
vulnerable children and young people
·
a strong community culture and multidisciplinary
team
·
the opportunity to work across a wide variety of
work settings in regional, rural and remote areas
·
access to professional development and support
networks that will foster skills and develop leadership
·
flexible work practices
This is a unique opportunity to work alongside the local
community and support good outcomes for that community. You can find out more
about the benefits of working with DCP in Berri here