Job Reference:
5AAD4731
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Berri Office
Salary Range:
$56,987-$61,301
Classification:
ASO2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
27 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full-time short term vacancy available until 24 February 2023
  • Your excellent admin skills will support the effective functioning of the office
  • Thrive in a supportive and collaborative workplace culture

Role Details

The DCP Berri office is seeking a Business Support Officer to join their team on a full-time short term basis until 24 February 2023.

The Business Support Officer is responsible for:

  • Maintaining staff records, preparing reports, minutes and employment contract letters and providing advice on a range of personnel procedures and related issues.
  • Assisting with budget and cash flow projections, budget preparation, salary estimates, cash flow and monthly expenditure reports.
  • Arranging servicing and appropriate maintenance of fleet vehicles in line with agency policies.
  • Maintaining office equipment, stationery and office systems.

About You

We are looking for an organised individual who is able to demonstrate attention to detail, organise priorities and meet deadlines. You will have experience working with Microsoft Office programs including Word, Excel, Outlook and the use of other office equipment.

You will have the ability to work within a team and communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a range of stakeholders.


 

Contact Us

Enquiries to Joanne Brand, Business Manager
8595 2400

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.