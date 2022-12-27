The DCP Berri office is seeking a Business Support Officer to join their team on a full-time short term basis until 24 February 2023.

The Business Support Officer is responsible for:

Maintaining staff records, preparing reports, minutes and employment contract letters and providing advice on a range of personnel procedures and related issues.

Assisting with budget and cash flow projections, budget preparation, salary estimates, cash flow and monthly expenditure reports.

Arranging servicing and appropriate maintenance of fleet vehicles in line with agency policies.

Maintaining office equipment, stationery and office systems.

About You

We are looking for an organised individual who is able to demonstrate attention to detail, organise priorities and meet deadlines. You will have experience working with Microsoft Office programs including Word, Excel, Outlook and the use of other office equipment.

You will have the ability to work within a team and communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a range of stakeholders.



