AHP2/PO2 HIGH RISK INFANT WORKER

Reference 0F2CA8C7
Job Reference:
0F2CA8C7
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Elizabeth
Salary Range:
$85,665-$99,241
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
29 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • Remuneration: AHP2 ($85,665 - $99,241 p.a)/PO2 ($85,665 - $94,801 p.a)
  • Respond to the needs of High Risk Infants and their families

Role Details

The DCP Elizabeth office is seeking a High Risk Infant Worker to join their team.

 

The High Risk Infant Worker is responsible for:

 

  • Leading case management services for the assessment of high risk infants and their families and providing specialist intervention, support, services and referrals.
  • Undertaking specialist assessment of complex high risk infant child protection cases and preliminary assessment and initial assessment of unborn child concerns in the context of DCP Infant at Risk Policy, Procedures and Practice Standards
  • Providing a specialist opinion or recommendation to support Youth Court processes and act as a witness in court proceedings
  • Supporting Social Workers/Case Managers to engage with and build effective partnerships with families and carers, pre and post-natal, to support the safety and well-being of high risk infants and their sibling
  • Providing consultation, advice and training to DCP staff and professionals in relevant externa; organisations

About You


We are looking for a confident individual with a good understanding of the Child Protection Act together with the knowledge and understanding of the physical, social and emotional development of infants and young people.

If you have demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the social, cultural and environmental influences on family well-being, family development and positive parenting, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Katherine Chakiris, Supervisor
8207 9000

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.