AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER/AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

Are you an experienced Allied Health Professional or Graduate looking to take the challenge and/or next step in your career? The Mount Barker office is currently seeking a Social Worker, Case Manager, Senior Social Worker or Senior Case Manager to join their team.



In this role you will work within a team to respond to the needs of children and their families by undertaking high quality case management in accordance with statutory guidelines.

This is a unique opportunity to assist families by working in partnership with them to support the safe return of their children to their care and to work directly with children in care to assure their development, stability and security at all times.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has the ability to understand factors that contribute to child abuse within the context of child development, parenting, family and environmental factors and confidently apply this understanding to your work and the decisions you make.

You need to be a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families. You will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.