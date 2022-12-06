AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER/AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

Special Conditions
AHP (Social Worker): A degree
level qualification in Social Work which gives eligibility for full membership
of the Australian Association of Social Workers.
Persons of Australian
Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, who have the appropriate
background and skills but do not have the essential qualification, may apply
for and be engaged/assigned to the role of Social Worker and will be entitled
to apply for any Allied Health Professional roles requiring a qualification in
Social Work within the Department for Child Protection (DCP).
To
be appointed directly to the AHP2 level, successful candidates must demonstrate
increased professional expertise, competence and experience to perform any
standard professional task within the discipline. Candidates will have also
attained greater specialised knowledge within the discipline, which enables them
to provide professional services to client groups in circumstances requiring
increasingly complex practice skills.
PO (Case Manager): Opportunities available for those with a degree qualification in
Community Services, Sociology, Criminology, Justice, Correctional Practice,
Social Sciences, Human Services, Health or related field.
People of Aboriginal or
Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly
encouraged to apply.
Service delivery roles
within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or
more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian
Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be
in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA
approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this
with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards
to this matter.
