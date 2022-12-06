AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER/AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

Reference 9E3E0CBB
9E3E0CBB
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Department for Child Protection
Mount Barker
$66,469-$81,142
AHP1
Term
06 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy until 29 December 2023
  • AHP1-2/PO1-2 ($66,469 - $99,241 p.a. + 10.5% Super)
  • Senior position opportunity available dependent on skills and experience

Role Details

Are you an experienced Allied Health Professional or Graduate looking to take the challenge and/or next step in your career? The Mount Barker office is currently seeking a Social Worker, Case Manager, Senior Social Worker or Senior Case Manager to join their team.

In this role you will work within a team to respond to the needs of children and their families by undertaking high quality case management in accordance with statutory guidelines.

This is a unique opportunity to assist families by working in partnership with them to support the safe return of their children to their care and to work directly with children in care to assure their development, stability and security at all times.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has the ability to understand factors that contribute to child abuse within the context of child development, parenting, family and environmental factors and confidently apply this understanding to your work and the decisions you make.

You need to be a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families. You will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Enquiries to Hayley Blanch, A/Manager
08 7424 7888

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.