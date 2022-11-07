AHP1/PO1 PRACTITIONER, LONG TERM GUARDIANSHIP - SPECIFIED PERSON (LTG)

The Out of Home Care directorate is currently seeking a Practitioner, Long Term Guardianship – Specified Person to join their team.

The Practitioner, Long Term Guardianship – Specified Person is responsible for:

Providing assessment, support and referral services to children under Long Term Guardianship Orders (LTG) and their families.

Developing and maintaining working relationships with internal and external stakeholders, enhance family relationships and provide support to carers.

Maintaining up to dat e case files in C3MS, assist in the review of Complexity Assessment Tools, Special Needs Loadings and Long Term Care Plans.

About You

We are looking for a compassionate individual with demonstrated knowledge and understanding of child development, parenting capacity and family factors in which to establish the needs of an individual child. You will also have the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationship with people within both government, NGOs and community to promote positive outcomes for children and families.

Would you like to make a positive difference to the life of children and young people? Then this role is for you?