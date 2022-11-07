AHP1/PO1 PRACTITIONER, LONG TERM GUARDIANSHIP - SPECIFIED PERSON (LTG)

Reference 7R80D6C3
Job Reference:
7R80D6C3
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$66,469-$81,142
Classification:
AHP1
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
07 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy until 30 October 2023
  • Have a career that is challenging and rewarding
  • Help connect with children and young people to family, community and culture

Role Details

The Out of Home Care directorate is currently seeking a Practitioner, Long Term Guardianship – Specified Person to join their team.

The Practitioner, Long Term Guardianship – Specified Person is responsible for:

  • Providing assessment, support and referral services to children under Long Term Guardianship Orders (LTG) and their families.
  • Developing and maintaining working relationships with internal and external stakeholders, enhance family relationships and provide support to carers.
  • Maintaining up to date case files in C3MS, assist in the review of Complexity Assessment Tools, Special Needs Loadings and Long Term Care Plans.

About You

We are looking for a compassionate individual with demonstrated knowledge and understanding of child development, parenting capacity and family factors in which to establish the needs of an individual child. You will also have the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationship with people within both government, NGOs and community to promote positive outcomes for children and families.

Would you like to make a positive difference to the life of children and young people? Then this role is for you?

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Deanna Ryan, Supervisor
8463 3619

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.