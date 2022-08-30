Join the DCP
Strategy, Partnerships and Reform Team as a Manager, Projects and Policy.
The
Manager, Projects and Policy will be responsible for providing leadership and
direction which ensures the successful implementation of high level projects
relating to child protection.
In this
role you will be responsible for establishing systems of support for DCP
service streams, you will lead service and policy development and play a key
role in state and national policy negotiations. You provide timely and
informed advice, briefings and project updates to the Chief Executive, Deputy
Chief Executive and other key stakeholders on assigned strategic projects,
including identification and management of any risks associated with their
implementation.
About
You
The
successful candidate will have the ability to identify and develop key
strategic relationships and networks to achieve goals. You will have
proven your skills in developing and facilitating forums to engage high level
stakeholders and other key external stakeholders to establish networks and
promote the department’s client service vision and values internally and
externally.
You will have
the ability to monitor trends and progress, and recognise the risks and
benefits of actions, adapting and adjusting strategies to achieve results.
Your
experience in project management including your ability to develop solutions
informed by a whole-of-system understanding will be invaluable in this role.