Join the DCP Strategy, Partnerships and Reform Team as a Manager, Projects and Policy.

The Manager, Projects and Policy will be responsible for providing leadership and direction which ensures the successful implementation of high level projects relating to child protection.

In this role you will be responsible for establishing systems of support for DCP service streams, you will lead service and policy development and play a key role in state and national policy negotiations. You provide timely and informed advice, briefings and project updates to the Chief Executive, Deputy Chief Executive and other key stakeholders on assigned strategic projects, including identification and management of any risks associated with their implementation.

About You

The successful candidate will have the ability to identify and develop key strategic relationships and networks to achieve goals. You will have proven your skills in developing and facilitating forums to engage high level stakeholders and other key external stakeholders to establish networks and promote the department’s client service vision and values internally and externally.

You will have the ability to monitor trends and progress, and recognise the risks and benefits of actions, adapting and adjusting strategies to achieve results.

Your experience in project management including your ability to develop solutions informed by a whole-of-system understanding will be invaluable in this role.