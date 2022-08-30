MANAGER, PROJECTS AND POLICY

Reference 8D84FACE
img
Job Reference:
8D84FACE
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$115,817-$120,189
Classification:
ASO8
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
30 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • x2 Full Time Term Vacancies for 12 months
  • Manage the development and delivery of DCP identified strategic projects
  • Build strong relationships with key internal and external stakeholders

Role Details

Join the DCP Strategy, Partnerships and Reform Team as a Manager, Projects and Policy.

The Manager, Projects and Policy will be responsible for providing leadership and direction which ensures the successful implementation of high level projects relating to child protection.

In this role you will be responsible for establishing systems of support for DCP service streams, you will lead service and policy development and play a key role in state and national policy negotiations. You provide timely and informed advice, briefings and project updates to the Chief Executive, Deputy Chief Executive and other key stakeholders on assigned strategic projects, including identification and management of any risks associated with their implementation.

About You

The successful candidate will have the ability to identify and develop key strategic relationships and networks to achieve goals. You will have proven your skills in developing and facilitating forums to engage high level stakeholders and other key external stakeholders to establish networks and promote the department’s client service vision and values internally and externally.

You will have the ability to monitor trends and progress, and recognise the risks and benefits of actions, adapting and adjusting strategies to achieve results.

Your experience in project management including your ability to develop solutions informed by a whole-of-system understanding will be invaluable in this role.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Paula Furness, Project Lead Administrator
8226 0791

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.