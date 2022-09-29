LEAD PROJECT OFFICER

Reference 4J5B2068
img
Job Reference:
4J5B2068
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$104,938-$113,435
Classification:
ASO7
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
29 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 24 February 2023
  • Lead, develop, manage and implement projects for DCP to achieve quality outcomes
  • Be part of a team that drives inclusion initiatives

Role Details

The Quality and Safeguarding team within our Quality and Practice directorate is seeking a Lead Project Officer to join their team.


The Lead Project Officer is responsible for:


  • Leading and managing the development and implementation of projects to achieve quality outcomes for the Department using endorsed project management standards
  • Providing high level service, consultation and engagement with a wide range of internal and external key stakeholders to meet their business needs
  • Conducting high level of research to support provision of advice to inform development, implementation and continuous improvement of policies, programs and projects
  • Coordinating the implementation processes for sensitive, innovative and complex strategies that impact on service wide operation

 About You


We are looking for an individual who has the ability to work effectively as a member of a team in a high profile, complex and sensitive environment. You will be able to work under limited direction within this context and exercise judgement in determining priorities.

If you have exceptional interpersonal skills that enable you to communicate effectively with a range of key stakeholders and the ability to identify and deliver on strategic and operational outcomes, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Tamara Grant, Manager, Quality and Safeguarding
8226 6890

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.