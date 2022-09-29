The Quality and Safeguarding team within our Quality and Practice directorate is seeking a Lead Project Officer to join their team.





The Lead Project Officer is responsible for:





Leading and managing the development and implementation of projects to achieve quality outcomes for the Department using endorsed project management standards

Providing high level service, consultation and engagement with a wide range of internal and external key stakeholders to meet their business needs

Conducting high level of research to support provision of advice to inform development, implementation and continuous improvement of policies, programs and projects

Coordinating the implementation processes for sensitive, innovative and complex strategies that impact on service wide operation

About You





We are looking for an individual who has the ability to work effectively as a member of a team in a high profile, complex and sensitive environment. You will be able to work under limited direction within this context and exercise judgement in determining priorities.

If you have exceptional interpersonal skills that enable you to communicate effectively with a range of key stakeholders and the ability to identify and deliver on strategic and operational outcomes, then this may be the role for you.