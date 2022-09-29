The Quality and Safeguarding team within our Quality and Practice
directorate is seeking a Lead Project
Officer to join their team.
The Lead Project Officer is responsible for:
- Leading and managing the development
and implementation of projects to achieve quality outcomes for the Department using
endorsed project management standards
- Providing
high level service, consultation and engagement with a wide range of internal
and external key stakeholders to meet their business needs
- Conducting high
level of research to support provision of advice to inform development,
implementation and continuous improvement of policies, programs and projects
- Coordinating the
implementation processes for sensitive, innovative and complex strategies that
impact on service wide operation
About You
We are
looking for an individual who has the ability to work effectively as a member
of a team in a high profile, complex and sensitive environment. You will be
able to work under limited direction within this context and exercise judgement
in determining priorities.
If you have
exceptional interpersonal skills that enable you to communicate effectively
with a range of key stakeholders and the ability to identify and deliver on strategic
and operational outcomes, then this may be the role for you.