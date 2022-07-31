AHP1/AHP2 TAIKURTIRNA WARRI-APINTHI PRACTITIONER

Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this
position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander
descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984
We currently have multiple
exciting opportunities to join the Aboriginal Practice Team as a Taikurtirna Warri-apinthi Practitioner on a full time, term
basis for up to 12 months.
As a Taikurtirna Warri-apinthi Practitioner, you will work in
our regional offices and be responsible for taking case direction from Case
Managers and working closely with families and communities for placement and
support options. You will also assist with building and maintaining a lifetime
family support network for Aboriginal children and young people, whilst ensuring
child safety.
About
You
We
are looking for a confident individual who has excellent communication skills
and the ability to establish meaningful, supportive and strong relationships by
way of engaging family, collaboration and participation, including attaining
biological family connections and identity.
You
will also have the capability to understand the context of child development,
parenting capacity, including Aboriginal child rearing practices, and family
and environmental factors to establish the need of an individual child.