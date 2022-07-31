AHP1/AHP2 TAIKURTIRNA WARRI-APINTHI PRACTITIONER

Reference 9JD7968C
Role Details

Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984


We currently have multiple exciting opportunities to join the Aboriginal Practice Team as a Taikurtirna Warri-apinthi Practitioner on a full time, term basis for up to 12 months.

 

As a Taikurtirna Warri-apinthi Practitioner, you will work in our regional offices and be responsible for taking case direction from Case Managers and working closely with families and communities for placement and support options. You will also assist with building and maintaining a lifetime family support network for Aboriginal children and young people, whilst ensuring child safety.

 

About You 

 

We are looking for a confident individual who has excellent communication skills and the ability to establish meaningful, supportive and strong relationships by way of engaging family, collaboration and participation, including attaining biological family connections and identity.

 

You will also have the capability to understand the context of child development, parenting capacity, including Aboriginal child rearing practices, and family and environmental factors to establish the need of an individual child.

About the Business

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

Enquiries to Kalari Ritchie, Supervisor
0497 400 653

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

