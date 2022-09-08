PROJECT OFFICER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

Reference 7MAC853F
img
Job Reference:
7MAC853F
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$83,273-$92,614
Classification:
ASO5
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
08 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available for 2 years
  • Be part of a small, supportive, and committed project team
  • Work from home arrangements available

Role Details

The Business Improvement unit of our Finance and Corporate Services directorate are seeking a Project Officer to join their team.

The Project Officer will be responsible for:

·      Assessing material for impacts against our non-government partners

·      Management of the Service Provider area of the DCP website in accordance with the Contractual web content management framework

·      Undertaking engagement designed to support internal and external stakeholders through change

·      Undertaking project work aligning to the project plan timeframes and requirements as directed by the Lead Project Officer


About You

We are looking for an individual who has experience in developing and implementing projects or policy. You will be required to undertake complex research and assess information from a variety of sources. As well as being able to identify key issues and assess broad impacts on the organisation or relevant situation.

If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to resolve problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Jessica Brodie, Senior Project Officer
8226 3487

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.