PROJECT OFFICER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

The Project Officer will be responsible for:

· Undertaking engagement designed to support internal and external stakeholders through change

· Undertaking project work aligning to the project plan timeframes and requirements as directed by the Lead Project Officer





About You

We are looking for an individual who has experience in developing and implementing projects or policy. You will be required to undertake complex research and assess information from a variety of sources. As well as being able to identify key issues and assess broad impacts on the organisation or relevant situation.

If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to resolve problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.