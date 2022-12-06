The DCP Residential Care Team is currently seeking a Wellbeing Partner to join their team on a full time term basis.

The Wellbeing Partner is responsible for:

Delivering wellbeing services to Residential Care employees to improve engagement and retention by creating a positive workplace.

Working with stakeholders to identify and be responsive to emerging issues with individuals or groups and recommend practices for improvement to health and wellbeing.

Maintaining a formal and informal presence, building and forming meaningful relationships with other.

Ensuring employees are supported and challenged working in line with strategic direction and priorities of DCP.

About You

The successful applicant will have experience in dealing with sensitive and complex issues and identifying emerging trends in learning methodologies that can be rapidly adapted to meet stakeholder needs. You will be able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of individuals and groups.

If you are able to operate in a rapidly changing environment and prioritise work to meet objectives within required timeframes, then this may be the role for you.