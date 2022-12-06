The DCP Residential Care Team is currently seeking a Wellbeing
Partner to join their team on a full time term basis.
The Wellbeing Partner is responsible for:
- Delivering wellbeing services to Residential Care employees
to improve engagement and retention by creating a positive workplace.
- Working with stakeholders to identify and be responsive to
emerging issues with individuals or groups and recommend practices for
improvement to health and wellbeing.
- Maintaining a formal and informal presence, building and
forming meaningful relationships with other.
- Ensuring employees are supported and challenged working in
line with strategic direction and priorities of DCP.
About You
The successful applicant will have experience in dealing
with sensitive and complex issues and identifying emerging trends in learning
methodologies that can be rapidly adapted to meet stakeholder needs. You will
be able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse
range of individuals and groups.
If you are able to operate in a rapidly changing environment
and prioritise work to meet objectives within required timeframes, then this
may be the role for you.