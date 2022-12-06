WELLBEING PARTNER

Reference 9J6956BF
img
Job Reference:
9J6956BF
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$104,938-$113,435
Classification:
ASO7
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
06 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available for up to 6 months
  • Promote & advocate for change that contributes positive outcomes for clients
  • Be part of a team that drives inclusion initiatives

Role Details

The DCP Residential Care Team is currently seeking a Wellbeing Partner to join their team on a full time term basis

The Wellbeing Partner is responsible for:

  • Delivering wellbeing services to Residential Care employees to improve engagement and retention by creating a positive workplace.
  • Working with stakeholders to identify and be responsive to emerging issues with individuals or groups and recommend practices for improvement to health and wellbeing.
  • Maintaining a formal and informal presence, building and forming meaningful relationships with other.
  • Ensuring employees are supported and challenged working in line with strategic direction and priorities of DCP.

About You 

The successful applicant will have experience in dealing with sensitive and complex issues and identifying emerging trends in learning methodologies that can be rapidly adapted to meet stakeholder needs. You will be able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of individuals and groups. 

If you are able to operate in a rapidly changing environment and prioritise work to meet objectives within required timeframes, then this may be the role for you. 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Yvonne Philp, Executive Assistant to the Director of Residential Care
8226 5982

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.