AHP3/PO3 SUPERVISOR

Reference 1Q65C02D
Job Reference:
1Q65C02D
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Port Augusta
Salary Range:
$101,124-$108,467
Classification:
AHP3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
16 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 31 January 2023
  • Remuneration at an AHP3 or PO3 level
  • Contribute to strategic leadership and business planning across the agency

Role Details

The DCP Port Augusta office is currently seeking a Supervisor to join their team.

As the Supervisor, you will lead and provide support to a team providing professional social work practice, which ensures culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes. In this role, you will ensure that assessment frameworks and evidence based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to client groups.

In leading a team of professionals, you will be involved in business planning, developing plans and programs and using the resources available to maximise service delivery outcomes. In doing this, you will also ensure that the services delivered are safe, secure and flexible to ensure appropriate care to a diverse range of children, young people and families.

About You

We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff to achieve quality results.

The successful candidate will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead culturally competent and diverse practice.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Tara Blaikie, Manager
8648 5060

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.