AHP3/PO3 SUPERVISOR

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in
the protection of children, young people and their families within South
Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young
people to be safe, strong and connected.
The
Region
Port Augusta is 307 km from Adelaide and takes just over 3 hours
to drive. The Port Augusta office employs approximately 34 people and is one of
(six) offices in the region. As a member of this office you will work with
other professionals to deliver services to Port Augusta, Iron Knob, Roxby
Downs, Woomera, Andamooka, Quorn, Leigh Creek, Hawker and up to Maree (and
everywhere else in-between!).
The Port Augusta office, provides a continuum of child
protection functions from first engagement, removal (if necessary), to long
term case management of children under the Guardianship of the Chief Executive.
This affords staff the opportunity to develop a wide variety of child
protection skills and knowledge which may provide career development pathways
within this department.
Benefits of working with DCP in the Region:
- an
opportunity to collaborate with local government, non-government and
community to achieve collective outcomes
- an
opportunity to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and
young people
- a
strong community culture and multidisciplinary team
- the
opportunity to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional,
rural and remote areas
- access
to professional development and support networks that will foster skills
and develop leadership
- flexible
work practices
Port Augusta has a significant and established Aboriginal
population. The opportunity to develop your experience, knowledge and
understanding of Aboriginal culture makes working in this office unique. You
can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Pt Augusta here