The ICT Strategy team within our ICT & Information Management directorate is seeking a Project Manager to join their team.

The Project Manager is responsible for:

Leading and delivering a portfolio of digital transformation projects and identifying, prioritising and managing initiatives in alignment with key objectives and organisational goals

Developing strategies to provide valuable ICT & IM solutions that respond to organisational needs and align to organisational goals

Formulating and improving methodologies for the evaluation, prioritisation and management of the projects scope, deliverables and resources

Creating and maintaining a strong partnership with the ICT & IM Leadership Team to foster cohesive collaboration and strategic alignment across the Directorate





About You





We are looking for a confident individual who has a proven record of envisaging and leading the delivery of successful ICT & IM solutions in complex environments.



You will have strong risk management, cost-benefit and trade-off analysis skills and capacity to liaise and negotiate with stakeholders in order to converge towards the most valuable solutions, considering influencing factors in breadth and depth.

You will also have broad knowledge of the technological landscape and capacity to apply critical thinking to the identification of viable solutions that are likely to be beneficial to specific contexts and conditions.