PROJECT MANAGER

Reference 9TAC22C8
Job Reference:
9TAC22C8
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$117,554-$121,992
Classification:
ASO8
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
29 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 28 June 2024
  • Work as a key member of the IT Project Office
  • Deliver continuous value and enable long-term transformations

Role Details

The ICT Strategy team within our ICT & Information Management directorate is seeking a Project Manager to join their team.

 

The Project Manager is responsible for:

 

  • Leading and delivering a portfolio of digital transformation projects and identifying, prioritising and managing initiatives in alignment with key objectives and organisational goals
  • Developing strategies to provide valuable ICT & IM solutions that respond to organisational needs and align to organisational goals
  • Formulating and improving methodologies for the evaluation, prioritisation and management of the projects scope, deliverables and resources
  • Creating and maintaining a strong partnership with the ICT & IM Leadership Team to foster cohesive collaboration and strategic alignment across the Directorate


About You


We are looking for a confident individual who has a proven record of envisaging and leading the delivery of successful ICT & IM solutions in complex environments.

You will have strong risk management, cost-benefit and trade-off analysis skills and capacity to liaise and negotiate with stakeholders in order to converge towards the most valuable solutions, considering influencing factors in breadth and depth.

You will also have broad knowledge of the technological landscape and capacity to apply critical thinking to the identification of viable solutions that are likely to be beneficial to specific contexts and conditions.

Enquiries to Megan Cowling, Projects and Performance
0497 402 655

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

