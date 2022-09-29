The ICT Strategy team within our ICT & Information Management
directorate is seeking a Project
Manager to join their team.
The Project Manager is responsible for:
- Leading and delivering a portfolio of
digital transformation projects and identifying, prioritising and managing
initiatives in alignment with key objectives and organisational goals
- Developing
strategies to provide valuable ICT & IM solutions that respond to
organisational needs and align to organisational goals
- Formulating and
improving methodologies for the evaluation, prioritisation and management of
the projects scope, deliverables and resources
- Creating and
maintaining a strong partnership with the ICT & IM Leadership Team to
foster cohesive collaboration and strategic alignment across the Directorate
About You
We
are looking for a confident individual who has a proven record of envisaging
and leading the delivery of successful ICT & IM solutions in complex
environments.
You
will have strong risk management, cost-benefit and trade-off analysis skills
and capacity to liaise and negotiate with stakeholders in order to converge
towards the most valuable solutions, considering influencing factors in breadth
and depth.
You
will also have broad knowledge of the technological landscape and capacity to
apply critical thinking to the identification of viable solutions that are
likely to be beneficial to specific contexts and conditions.