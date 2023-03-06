AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER/AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER - POOL

AHP: A degree level
qualification in Social Work which gives eligibility for full membership of the
Australian Association of Social Workers.
PO: Appropriate degree qualification
in Community Services, Social Sciences, Human Services, Health or related
field.
Persons of Australian Aboriginal or
Torres Strait Islander descent, who have the appropriate background and skills
but do not have the essential qualification, may apply for and be
engaged/assigned to the role of Social Worker and will be entitled to apply for
any Allied Health Professional roles requiring a qualification in Social Work
within the Department for Child Protection (DCP).
To be appointed directly to the
AHP2 level, successful candidates must demonstrate increased professional
expertise, competence and experience to perform any standard professional task
within the discipline. Candidates will have also attained greater
specialised knowledge within the discipline, which enables them to provide
professional services to client groups in circumstances requiring increasingly
complex practice skills.
To
find out more about this role, including the key selection criteria and special
conditions, please click on the attached role description. You may also be required to undertake some
further pre-employment screening activities if you accept an offer from the
pool.
