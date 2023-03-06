AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER/AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER - POOL

Are you an experienced Allied Health Professional or Graduate looking to take the challenge and/or next step in your career? The Department for Child Protection Blair Athol office is currently seeking Social Workers, Case Managers, Senior Social Workers and Senior Case Managers to join their employment pool.

In this role you will work within a team to respond to the needs of children and their families by undertaking high quality case management in accordance with statutory guidelines.



This is a unique opportunity to assist families by working in partnership with them to support the safe return of their children to their care and to work directly with children in care to assure their development, stability and security at all times.

About the Pool

Should you be successful, you will be advised (in writing) that you have been recommended onto this pool. The pool will remain active for 12 months and during this time you may be contacted for an offer of employment. You are not required to accept any or all offers made to you, and DCP is not obliged to offer you any opportunities.

Please note: DCP reserves the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.