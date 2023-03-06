AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER/AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER - POOL

Reference 7RDB63DD
Job Reference:
7RDB63DD
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Blair Athol
Salary Range:
$85,665-$99,241
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Multiple
Closing Date:
06 Mar 2023 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Multiple Term Vacancies Available (Pool)
  • Remuneration: AHP1/PO1 ($66,469 - $81,142 p.a)
  • Remuneration: AHP2 ($85,665 - $99,241 p.a)/PO2 ($85,665 - $94,801 p.a)

Role Details

Are you an experienced Allied Health Professional or Graduate looking to take the challenge and/or next step in your career? The Department for Child Protection Blair Athol office is currently seeking Social Workers, Case Managers, Senior Social Workers and Senior Case Managers to join their employment pool.

In this role you will work within a team to respond to the needs of children and their families by undertaking high quality case management in accordance with statutory guidelines.

This is a unique opportunity to assist families by working in partnership with them to support the safe return of their children to their care and to work directly with children in care to assure their development, stability and security at all times.

About the Pool

Should you be successful, you will be advised (in writing) that you have been recommended onto this pool. The pool will remain active for 12 months and during this time you may be contacted for an offer of employment. You are not required to accept any or all offers made to you, and DCP is not obliged to offer you any opportunities.

Please note: DCP reserves the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Mel Rowe, Business Manager
0409 848 416

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.