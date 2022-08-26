AHP2/PO2 SENIOR PRACTITIONER

The DCP Port Lincoln Office is currently seeking a Senior Practitioner to join their team.



As a Senior Practitioner, you will be responsible for providing professional guidance and direction, which enhances the capacity of Social Workers by ensuring that contemporary principles are embedded into social work practice.

You will provide consultation, advice and training to DCP staff, government and non-government agencies, including practice development of workers and quality assurance through providing advice on improvements to service delivery.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community. You will have the ability to provide professional advice on social work/case management matters through coaching and mentoring of peers and other external professionals

You will also have the ability to analyse complex problems and resolve matters that demonstrate reflective practice.