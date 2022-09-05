SOCIAL WORKER/CASE MANAGER, CALL CENTRE - POOL

The DCP CARL and After Hours Shift teams are currently seeking Social Workers/Case Managers on a full time term basis to join their employment
pool.
The Social Worker, Call Centre will receive and assess
allegations of child abuse and neglect via the Child Abuse Report Line (CARL)
and the online child abuse reporting system (eCARL). In this role you will deal
directly with members of the public and professional mandated notifiers and
will be responsible for eliciting sensitive information on child protection
matters and accurately documenting information onto the Departments approved
systems.
This is an
opportunity for you to use your assessment skills to determine whether the
information gathered meets legislative thresholds for intervention and then
take appropriate action in line with our policies and procedures.
About You
You will
use your understanding of child development, parenting capacity and family and
environmental factors including those factors that contribute to child abuse to
problem solve and manage critical situations.
The
successful applicant will also have the ability to identify and respond to
needs and risks to safety, wellbeing and development of children and young
people and will quickly and effectively use assessment skills to form an
opinion on client needs and appropriate courses of action.
If you
have a passion for working with others both internally and externally to
achieve positive outcomes for families and children, then this may be the role
for you.
About the
Pool
We are
establishing a pool of suitable candidates who have successfully completed a
selection process for this role. Should you be successful, you will be
advised (in writing) that you have been recommended onto this
pool. The pool will remain active for 12 months and during this time
you may be contacted an offered employment. You are not required to accept any
or all offers made to you, and DCP is not obliged to offer you any
opportunities.
Please
note: DCP
reserves the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.