SOCIAL WORKER/CASE MANAGER, CALL CENTRE - POOL

The DCP CARL and After Hours Shift teams are currently seeking Social Workers/Case Managers on a full time term basis to join their employment pool.

The Social Worker, Call Centre will receive and assess allegations of child abuse and neglect via the Child Abuse Report Line (CARL) and the online child abuse reporting system (eCARL). In this role you will deal directly with members of the public and professional mandated notifiers and will be responsible for eliciting sensitive information on child protection matters and accurately documenting information onto the Departments approved systems.

This is an opportunity for you to use your assessment skills to determine whether the information gathered meets legislative thresholds for intervention and then take appropriate action in line with our policies and procedures.

About You

You will use your understanding of child development, parenting capacity and family and environmental factors including those factors that contribute to child abuse to problem solve and manage critical situations.



The successful applicant will also have the ability to identify and respond to needs and risks to safety, wellbeing and development of children and young people and will quickly and effectively use assessment skills to form an opinion on client needs and appropriate courses of action.

If you have a passion for working with others both internally and externally to achieve positive outcomes for families and children, then this may be the role for you.

About the Pool



We are establishing a pool of suitable candidates who have successfully completed a selection process for this role. Should you be successful, you will be advised (in writing) that you have been recommended onto this pool. The pool will remain active for 12 months and during this time you may be contacted an offered employment. You are not required to accept any or all offers made to you, and DCP is not obliged to offer you any opportunities.

Please note: DCP reserves the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.