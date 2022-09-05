SOCIAL WORKER/CASE MANAGER, CALL CENTRE - POOL

Reference 7RD6B1A0
Job Reference:
7RD6B1A0
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Netley
Salary Range:
$66,469-$81,142
Classification:
AHP1
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
05 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • An opportunity to utilise your assessment skills
  • Access to professional development opportunities
  • Be a part of a supportive team in a unique area of the Department

Role Details

The DCP CARL and After Hours Shift teams are currently seeking Social Workers/Case Managers on a full time term basis to join their employment pool.

The Social Worker, Call Centre will receive and assess allegations of child abuse and neglect via the Child Abuse Report Line (CARL) and the online child abuse reporting system (eCARL). In this role you will deal directly with members of the public and professional mandated notifiers and will be responsible for eliciting sensitive information on child protection matters and accurately documenting information onto the Departments approved systems.

This is an opportunity for you to use your assessment skills to determine whether the information gathered meets legislative thresholds for intervention and then take appropriate action in line with our policies and procedures.

About You 

You will use your understanding of child development, parenting capacity and family and environmental factors including those factors that contribute to child abuse to problem solve and manage critical situations.


The successful applicant will also have the ability to identify and respond to needs and risks to safety, wellbeing and development of children and young people and will quickly and effectively use assessment skills to form an opinion on client needs and appropriate courses of action.

If you have a passion for working with others both internally and externally to achieve positive outcomes for families and children, then this may be the role for you.

About the Pool

We are establishing a pool of suitable candidates who have successfully completed a selection process for this role.  Should you be successful, you will be advised (in writing) that you have been recommended onto this pool.  The pool will remain active for 12 months and during this time you may be contacted an offered employment. You are not required to accept any or all offers made to you, and DCP is not obliged to offer you any opportunities.

Please note: DCP reserves the right to advertise similar positions outside of this pool process.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Lisa Margrie, Business Manager
8293 9953

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.