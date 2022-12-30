MANAGER PROCUREMENT & CONTRACTS

Provide high level strategic and operational advice on
agency wide procurement and contracting functions and services.
DCP is seeking a Manager,
Procurement and Contracts, on a Full Time Ongoing basis to join their
team.
The role is
responsible for:
- Leading the ongoing development, implementation, and maintenance of the
department’s procurement and contracting frameworks, policies and procedures
including contract planning, regulatory, risk analysis and reform and
enhancement functions.
- Supporting business units to deliver real and sustainable operating
services through well planned, efficient, and sustainable sourcing of goods and
services.
- Providing expert leadership and advice to enable effective decision making
by DCP executives and senior leaders relating to procurement and direct the
administration of the department’s contract management systems and reporting
responsibilities to internal and external stakeholders.
About You
To be successful in this role, you will be an
experienced procurement and contracting professional with strong influencing,
negotiation and communication skills. You will be outcome driven with the
ability to work under pressure and manage competing priorities.
You will have extensive knowledge of whole of Government
procurement and contract management regulations, managing significant resources
and financial strategies with a passion for providing high quality and best
practice system reform.
If you are excited by the opportunity to lead
differently, be responsive in a fast-paced environment and add value by further
developing procurement and contracting capability across the organisation, we’d
love to hear from you!