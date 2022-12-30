MANAGER PROCUREMENT & CONTRACTS

Reference 6LBC77F6
img
Job Reference:
6LBC77F6
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Level 2 East, 31 Flinders Street, Adelaide
Salary Range:
$124,108
Classification:
MAS3
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
30 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy Available
  • Lead a small, supportive and committed team
  • Join our inclusive & flexible workplace, work from home arrangements available

Role Details

Provide high level strategic and operational advice on agency wide procurement and contracting functions and services. 

DCP is seeking a Manager, Procurement and Contracts, on a Full Time Ongoing basis to join their team. 

The role is responsible for:

  • Leading the ongoing development, implementation, and maintenance of the department’s procurement and contracting frameworks, policies and procedures including contract planning, regulatory, risk analysis and reform and enhancement functions.
  • Supporting business units to deliver real and sustainable operating services through well planned, efficient, and sustainable sourcing of goods and services.
  • Providing expert leadership and advice to enable effective decision making by DCP executives and senior leaders relating to procurement and direct the administration of the department’s contract management systems and reporting responsibilities to internal and external stakeholders. 

About You

To be successful in this role, you will be an experienced procurement and contracting professional with strong influencing, negotiation and communication skills. You will be outcome driven with the ability to work under pressure and manage competing priorities.

You will have extensive knowledge of whole of Government procurement and contract management regulations, managing significant resources and financial strategies with a passion for providing high quality and best practice system reform.

If you are excited by the opportunity to lead differently, be responsive in a fast-paced environment and add value by further developing procurement and contracting capability across the organisation, we’d love to hear from you!


Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Olivia Dimasi, Manager, Financial Systems and Compliance
8226 2737

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.