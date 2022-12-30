MANAGER PROCUREMENT & CONTRACTS

Provide high level strategic and operational advice on agency wide procurement and contracting functions and services.

DCP is seeking a Manager, Procurement and Contracts, on a Full Time Ongoing basis to join their team.

The role is responsible for:

Leading the ongoing development, implementation, and maintenance of the department’s procurement and contracting frameworks, policies and procedures including contract planning, regulatory, risk analysis and reform and enhancement functions.

Supporting business units to deliver real and sustainable operating services through well planned, efficient, and sustainable sourcing of goods and services.

Providing expert leadership and advice to enable effective decision making by DCP executives and senior leaders relating to procurement and direct the administration of the department’s contract management systems and reporting responsibilities to internal and external stakeholders.

About You

To be successful in this role, you will be an experienced procurement and contracting professional with strong influencing, negotiation and communication skills. You will be outcome driven with the ability to work under pressure and manage competing priorities.

You will have extensive knowledge of whole of Government procurement and contract management regulations, managing significant resources and financial strategies with a passion for providing high quality and best practice system reform.

If you are excited by the opportunity to lead differently, be responsive in a fast-paced environment and add value by further developing procurement and contracting capability across the organisation, we’d love to hear from you!



