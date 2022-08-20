LEAD SUBPOENA AND INFORMATION RELAEASE OFFICER

The DCP Legal Services Team is currently seeking a Lead Subpoena and Information Release Officer to join their team.

The Lead Subpoena and Information Release Officer is responsible for providing timely and accurate redacted complex DCP records in accordance with relevant legislation, principals and polices, including administrative functions that support the Subpoena and Information Release team to produce finalised records to various courts, legal practitioners and agencies.

In this role you will also undertake ongoing guidance, support and training, including thoroughly and accurately reviewing and settling the work of Subpoena Officers and assisting with the management of workflow and file allocations.

About you



To be successful in this role, you will have experience in the interpretation and application of legislation and knowledge of relevant procedures and legislation pertaining to the processing of subpoenas, orders and information release requests.

Your high level communication and interpersonal skills will enable you to articulate and present complex concepts clearly and concisely, verbally and in referrals to a wide range of stakeholders.

If you are organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines, then this may be the role for you.