LEAD SUBPOENA AND INFORMATION RELAEASE OFFICER

Reference 8ND1F043
img
Job Reference:
8ND1F043
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Netley
Salary Range:
$94,176-$99,615
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
20 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 26 August 2023
  • Thrive in a supportive and collaborative workplace culture
  • Opportunities for professional development

Role Details

The DCP Legal Services Team is currently seeking a Lead Subpoena and Information Release Officer to join their team.

The Lead Subpoena and Information Release Officer is responsible for providing timely and accurate redacted complex DCP records in accordance with relevant legislation, principals and polices, including administrative functions that support the Subpoena and Information Release team to produce finalised records to various courts, legal practitioners and agencies.

In this role you will also undertake ongoing guidance, support and training, including thoroughly and accurately reviewing and settling the work of Subpoena Officers and assisting with the management of workflow and file allocations.

About you

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in the interpretation and application of legislation and knowledge of relevant procedures and legislation pertaining to the processing of subpoenas, orders and information release requests.

Your high level communication and interpersonal skills will enable you to articulate and present complex concepts clearly and concisely, verbally and in referrals to a wide range of stakeholders.

If you are organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines, then this may be the role for you.  

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Jessica Tripodi, Manager, Subpoena & Information Release Team
Email communication is preferred

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.