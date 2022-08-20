LEAD SUBPOENA AND INFORMATION RELAEASE OFFICER

The DCP Legal Services Team is currently seeking a Lead Subpoena and Information Release
Officer to join their team.
The Lead Subpoena and Information Release Officer is responsible
for
providing timely and accurate redacted complex DCP records in accordance with
relevant legislation, principals and polices, including administrative
functions that support the Subpoena and Information Release team to produce
finalised records to various courts, legal practitioners and agencies.
In
this role you will also undertake ongoing guidance, support and training,
including thoroughly and accurately reviewing and settling the work of Subpoena
Officers and assisting with the management of workflow and file allocations.
About you
To be successful in this role, you will have experience in the
interpretation and application of legislation and knowledge of relevant
procedures and legislation pertaining to the processing of subpoenas, orders
and information release requests.
Your high level
communication and interpersonal skills will enable you to articulate and
present complex concepts clearly and concisely, verbally and in referrals to a
wide range of stakeholders.
If you are organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet
deadlines, then this may be the role for you.