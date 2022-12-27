AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER

Essential Qualifications:

AHP: A degree level qualification in Social Work which gives eligibility for full membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers.

PO: Appropriate degree qualification in Community Services, Social Sciences, Human Services, Health or related field.

Persons of Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, who have the appropriate background and skills but do not have the essential qualification, may apply for and be engaged/assigned to the role of Social Worker and will be entitled to apply for any Allied Health Professional roles requiring a qualification in Social Work within the Department for Child Protection (DCP).

