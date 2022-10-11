PRINCIPAL ABORIGINAL CONSULTANT

Reference 4TBB5CBC
img
Job Reference:
4TBB5CBC
Eligibility:
Open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$110,960-$120,798
Classification:
AHP4
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
11 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 8 September 2023
  • Achieve successful outcomes for Aboriginal children and their families
  • Contribute to strategic leadership and business planning across the agency

Role Details

The Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Principal Aboriginal Consultant to join their team.

The Principal Aboriginal Consultant is responsible for:


  • Leading in operational and strategic interventions for Aboriginal children, young people and their families, which contributes to the development of Aboriginal culturally sensitive policies, programs and practices.
  • Providing advice to management in relation to Aboriginal needs on framing operational policy, so that Aboriginal Culturally appropriate interventions are developed and implemented.
  • Contributing to the development and delivery of training programs to Aboriginal people and their Communities, as well as Aboriginal cultural awareness training for Out of Home Care staff.

  • Managing specific referred client cases and case work as required and develop strategies to address identified issues that impact on Aboriginal people and their communities.

About You

To be successful in this role, you will have comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the political, historical and socio-economic circumstances that have affected Aboriginal people, their culture and communities, as well as current trends and critical and emerging issues. You will have experience in a social work or case management capacity working directly with children and families, where issues of welfare, protection, safety and family support formed a central component.

You will also have a clear understanding of the range of issues and systems affecting Aboriginal children and young people requiring care and protection, including their families and carers.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Sue Barr, Executive Director, Out of Home Care
8463 6372

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.