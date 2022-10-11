The
Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Principal
Aboriginal Consultant to join their team.
The Principal
Aboriginal Consultant is responsible for:
- Leading in
operational and strategic interventions for Aboriginal children, young people
and their families, which contributes to the development of Aboriginal
culturally sensitive policies, programs and practices.
- Providing
advice to management in relation to Aboriginal needs on framing operational
policy, so that Aboriginal Culturally appropriate interventions are developed
and implemented.
- Contributing
to the development and delivery of training programs to Aboriginal people and
their Communities, as well as Aboriginal cultural awareness training for Out of
Home Care staff.
- Managing
specific referred client cases and case work as required and develop strategies
to address identified issues that impact on Aboriginal people and their
communities.
About You
To be
successful in this role, you will have comprehensive knowledge and
understanding of the political, historical and socio-economic circumstances
that have affected Aboriginal people, their culture and communities, as well as
current trends and critical and emerging issues. You will have experience in a
social work or case management capacity working directly with children and
families, where issues of welfare, protection, safety and family support formed
a central component.
You will
also have a clear understanding of the range of issues and systems affecting
Aboriginal children and young people requiring care and protection, including
their families and carers.