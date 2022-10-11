The Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Principal Aboriginal Consultant to join their team.



The Principal Aboriginal Consultant is responsible for:





Leading in operational and strategic interventions for Aboriginal children, young people and their families, which contributes to the development of Aboriginal culturally sensitive policies, programs and practices.

Providing advice to management in relation to Aboriginal needs on framing operational policy, so that Aboriginal Culturally appropriate interventions are developed and implemented.

Contributing to the development and delivery of training programs to Aboriginal people and their Communities, as well as Aboriginal cultural awareness training for Out of Home Care staff.

Managing specific referred client cases and case work as required and develop strategies to address identified issues that impact on Aboriginal people and their communities.

About You

To be successful in this role, you will have comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the political, historical and socio-economic circumstances that have affected Aboriginal people, their culture and communities, as well as current trends and critical and emerging issues. You will have experience in a social work or case management capacity working directly with children and families, where issues of welfare, protection, safety and family support formed a central component.

You will also have a clear understanding of the range of issues and systems affecting Aboriginal children and young people requiring care and protection, including their families and carers.