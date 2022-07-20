Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984

The DCP Port Pirie office currently have an exciting opportunity to join their team as an Aboriginal Family Practitioner on an ongoing basis.

As an Aboriginal Family Practitioner, you will be responsible for case management and co-working on child protection assessments involving Aboriginal families. You will develop and support referrals for culturally appropriate interventions that foster strengthening of families and the safety and wellbeing of Aboriginal children and young people.

In this role you will assist in the development and implementation of a holistic culturally based service that provides specialised and innovative services.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual with the ability to provide services that are inclusive of Aboriginal people and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, as well as engaging in learning about other cultures to better establish relationships and improve services. You will have knowledge of child development, counselling, crisis intervention, and working in a statutory environment or community.

You will also be able to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community to promote positive outcomes for Aboriginal children and families.