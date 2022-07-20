Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this
position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander
descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984
The DCP
Port Pirie office currently have an exciting opportunity to join their team as an
Aboriginal Family Practitioner on an ongoing basis.
As an
Aboriginal Family Practitioner, you will be responsible for case management and
co-working on child protection assessments involving Aboriginal families. You
will develop and support referrals for culturally appropriate interventions
that foster strengthening of families and the safety and wellbeing of
Aboriginal children and young people.
In this
role you will assist in the development and implementation of a holistic
culturally based service that provides specialised and innovative services.
About You
We are
looking for a confident individual with the ability to provide services that
are inclusive of Aboriginal people and community from culturally and
linguistically diverse backgrounds, as well as engaging in learning about other
cultures to better establish relationships and improve services. You will have
knowledge of child development, counselling, crisis intervention, and working
in a statutory environment or community.
You will
also be able to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people
both within government, non-government sector and community to promote positive
outcomes for Aboriginal children and families.