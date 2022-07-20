ABORIGINAL FAMILY PRACTITIONER

Reference 7HAE4039
Job Reference:
7HAE4039
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Port Pirie
Salary Range:
$65,487-$79,942
Classification:
AHP1
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
20 Jul 2022 11:00 PM

Role Details

Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984

The DCP Port Pirie office currently have an exciting opportunity to join their team as an Aboriginal Family Practitioner on an ongoing basis.

As an Aboriginal Family Practitioner, you will be responsible for case management and co-working on child protection assessments involving Aboriginal families. You will develop and support referrals for culturally appropriate interventions that foster strengthening of families and the safety and wellbeing of Aboriginal children and young people.

In this role you will assist in the development and implementation of a holistic culturally based service that provides specialised and innovative services.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual with the ability to provide services that are inclusive of Aboriginal people and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, as well as engaging in learning about other cultures to better establish relationships and improve services. You will have knowledge of child development, counselling, crisis intervention, and working in a statutory environment or community.

You will also be able to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community to promote positive outcomes for Aboriginal children and families.

Attachments

About the Business

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

The Region

Port Pirie is a seaport on the east coast of the Spencer Gulf, 223 km north of Adelaide and has a population of just over 17,000 people. The Council area includes the city of Port Pirie, a historically significant city and busy commercial regional centre, as well as the rural towns of Crystal Brook, Redhill, Koolunga, Wandearah, Mundoora, Napperby and Warnertown.

The Port Pirie office employs approximately 30 people and is one of five offices in the northern region. As a member of this team, you will work with other professionals to deliver child protection services to children and families in the local community of Port Pirie and surrounding areas. 

Benefits of working with DCP in the Region:

  • an opportunity to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to achieve collective outcomes
  • an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
  • a strong community culture and multidisciplinary team
  • the opportunity to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and remote areas
  • access to professional development and support networks that will foster skills and develop leadership
  • flexible work practices

This is a unique opportunity to work alongside the local community and support good outcomes for that community. You can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Port Pirie click here.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Michael Leedle, Manager
8638 4311

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.