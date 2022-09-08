SENIOR PROJECT OFFICER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

Reference 9JF784AF
img
Job Reference:
9JF784AF
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$95,588-$101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
08 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available for 2 years
  • Be part of a small, supportive, and committed project team
  • Work from home arrangements available

Role Details

The Business Improvement unit of our Finance and Corporate Services directorate are seeking a Senior Project Officer to join their team.

The Senior Project Officer will be responsible for:

·      developing, implementing, and monitoring complex projects and programs

·      undertaking effective planning, design, development, and implementation activities

·      supporting and managing change, communications, and training strategies

·      undertaking consultation, engagement, and negotiation with a wide range of key stakeholders

·      providing expert advice and consultancy to a wide range of stakeholders

·      preparing high quality project and program documentation, briefings, and reports within specified timeframes

·      applying relevant legislation, policies, and procedures and appropriately managing resources and risks relevant to the role.


About You

We are looking for an individual who has the ability to make sound decisions based on an analysis of risk, research, and business needs. You will be required to undertake change management strategies to influence and support a range of stakeholders and support business improvement and/or change activities using formalised project management mechanisms.

If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to resolve complex problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Jessica Brodie, Senior Project Officer
8226 3487

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.