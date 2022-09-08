SENIOR PROJECT OFFICER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

The Business Improvement unit of our Finance and Corporate Services directorate are seeking a Senior Project Officer to join their team.

The Senior Project Officer will be responsible for:

· developing, implementing, and monitoring complex projects and programs

· undertaking effective planning, design, development, and implementation activities

· supporting and managing change, communications, and training strategies

· undertaking consultation, engagement, and negotiation with a wide range of key stakeholders

· providing expert advice and consultancy to a wide range of stakeholders

· preparing high quality project and program documentation, briefings, and reports within specified timeframes

· applying relevant legislation, policies, and procedures and appropriately managing resources and risks relevant to the role.





About You



We are looking for an individual who has the ability to make sound decisions based on an analysis of risk, research, and business needs. You will be required to undertake change management strategies to influence and support a range of stakeholders and support business improvement and/or change activities using formalised project management mechanisms.

If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to resolve complex problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.