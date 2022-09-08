SENIOR PROJECT OFFICER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

The
Business Improvement unit of our Finance and Corporate Services directorate are
seeking a Senior Project Officer to
join their team.
The Senior Project Officer will be
responsible for:
· developing,
implementing, and monitoring complex projects and programs
· undertaking effective
planning, design, development, and implementation activities
· supporting and
managing change, communications, and training strategies
· undertaking
consultation, engagement, and negotiation with a wide range of key stakeholders
· providing expert
advice and consultancy to a wide range of stakeholders
· preparing high
quality project and program documentation, briefings, and reports within
specified timeframes
· applying relevant
legislation, policies, and procedures and appropriately managing resources and
risks relevant to the role.
About You
We are looking for an individual who has the
ability to make sound decisions based on an analysis
of risk, research, and business needs. You will be required to undertake change
management strategies to influence and support a range of stakeholders and
support business improvement and/or change activities using formalised project
management mechanisms.
If you have the ability to think
innovatively, take initiative to resolve complex problems and work effectively
and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.