Make your move into
the world of Human Resources as a Recruitment Support Officer.
While this is an
entry level position, we are looking for a
proactive self-starter with a flair for working with people at all levels. The
successful candidate will have a passion for customer service and be
administratively savvy and organised.
Ideally you will
have a keen interest in human resources with a can-do attitude and adaptability
when it comes to assisting the team on a wide range of recruitment tasks.
Responsibilities:
· Liaise,
advise and provide support to Hiring Managers
· Offer
comprehensive administration and office support for large scale recruitment
processes and campaigns
· Provide
candidates with a positive experience through all phases of the recruitment
process
· Manage
all communication with candidates using the e-Recruitment system
· Write Job Ads and ensure accurate and timely advertising of all DCP
vacancies
· Maintain
the advertising tracker
· Manage
the Recruitment team email inbox
· Provide
support to users of the eRecruitment system
What we’re looking for:
The ideal candidate will:
· Have
excellent written and verbal communication skills
·
Preferred but not essential knowledge of general recruitment and selection practices
· Have
intermediate skills in Microsoft Office including Excel
· Possess
a great attention to detail
· Have
fantastic organisation skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritise
under pressure
· Be
driven, confident and motivated
· Be
a fast learner
What we’re offering:
Extensive training and full support – we will
provide you with the very best training, giving you the knowledge and
confidence needed for greatness
Driven and vibrant team – our team
consists of the most passionate and dedicated humans
A friendly culture – containing genuine people and
loud laughs
Stable work – we prioritise providing a stable
environment to our team during these unstable times
Amazing growth prospects - Progress
yourself further than you could have ever imagined
Does this role sound
perfect for you. If so, we would love to chat, so go ahead and apply now!