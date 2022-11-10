RECRUITMENT SUPPORT OFFICER

Reference 6L6BC4A0
Job Reference:
6L6BC4A0
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$56,987-$61,301
Classification:
ASO2
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
10 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Convenient city location with work from home flexibility
  • Ongoing & Term vacancies available + growth and career development opportunities
  • Gain experience and exposure to dedicated recruitment functions

Role Details

Make your move into the world of Human Resources as a Recruitment Support Officer.

While this is an entry level position, we are looking for a proactive self-starter with a flair for working with people at all levels. The successful candidate will have a passion for customer service and be administratively savvy and organised.

Ideally you will have a keen interest in human resources with a can-do attitude and adaptability when it comes to assisting the team on a wide range of recruitment tasks.


Responsibilities:

·       Liaise, advise and provide support to Hiring Managers

·       Offer comprehensive administration and office support for large scale recruitment processes and campaigns

·       Provide candidates with a positive experience through all phases of the recruitment process

·       Manage all communication with candidates using the e-Recruitment system

·       Write Job Ads and ensure accurate and timely advertising of all DCP vacancies

·       Maintain the advertising tracker

·       Manage the Recruitment team email inbox

·       Provide support to users of the eRecruitment system


What we’re looking for:

The ideal candidate will:

·       Have excellent written and verbal communication skills

·       Preferred but not essential knowledge of general recruitment and   selection practices

·       Have intermediate skills in Microsoft Office including Excel

·       Possess a great attention to detail

·       Have fantastic organisation skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritise under pressure

·       Be driven, confident and motivated

·       Be a fast learner


What we’re offering:

Extensive training and full support – we will provide you with the very best training, giving you the knowledge and confidence needed for greatness

Driven and vibrant team – our team consists of the most passionate and dedicated humans

A friendly culture – containing genuine people and loud laughs

Stable work – we prioritise providing a stable environment to our team during these unstable times

Amazing growth prospects - Progress yourself further than you could have ever imagined

Does this role sound perfect for you. If so, we would love to chat, so go ahead and apply now!

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Teresa Di Manno, Team Leader HR
Email communication preferred

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.