Make your move into the world of Human Resources as a Recruitment Support Officer.

While this is an entry level position, we are looking for a proactive self-starter with a flair for working with people at all levels. The successful candidate will have a passion for customer service and be administratively savvy and organised.

Ideally you will have a keen interest in human resources with a can-do attitude and adaptability when it comes to assisting the team on a wide range of recruitment tasks.





Responsibilities:

· Liaise, advise and provide support to Hiring Managers

· Offer comprehensive administration and office support for large scale recruitment processes and campaigns

· Provide candidates with a positive experience through all phases of the recruitment process

· Manage all communication with candidates using the e-Recruitment system

· Write Job Ads and ensure accurate and timely advertising of all DCP vacancies

· Maintain the advertising tracker

· Manage the Recruitment team email inbox

· Provide support to users of the eRecruitment system





What we’re looking for:



The ideal candidate will:

· Have excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Preferred but not essential knowledge of general recruitment and selection practices

· Have intermediate skills in Microsoft Office including Excel

· Possess a great attention to detail

· Have fantastic organisation skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritise under pressure

· Be driven, confident and motivated

· Be a fast learner





What we’re offering:

Extensive training and full support – we will provide you with the very best training, giving you the knowledge and confidence needed for greatness

Driven and vibrant team – our team consists of the most passionate and dedicated humans

A friendly culture – containing genuine people and loud laughs

Stable work – we prioritise providing a stable environment to our team during these unstable times

Amazing growth prospects - Progress yourself further than you could have ever imagined

Does this role sound perfect for you. If so, we would love to chat, so go ahead and apply now!