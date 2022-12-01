AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER

Essential Qualifications:
AHP: A degree level qualification in Social Work which
gives eligibility for full membership of the Australian Association of Social
Workers.
PO: Appropriate degree qualification in Community
Services, Social Sciences, Human Services, Health or related field.
Persons of Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander
descent, who have the appropriate background and skills but do not have the
essential qualification, may apply for and be engaged/assigned to the role of
Social Worker and will be entitled to apply for any Allied Health Professional
roles requiring a qualification in Social Work within the Department for Child
Protection (DCP).
