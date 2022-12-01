AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER

Reference 7MB94394
img
Job Reference:
7MB94394
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Elizabeth
Salary Range:
$66,469-$81,142
Classification:
AHP1
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
01 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Multiple exciting term opportunities available
  • Join a supportive team whose culture is based on mutual respect and excellence
  • Provide a range of interventions for children and young people in care

Role Details

The DCP Elizabeth office is seeking Social Workers or Case Managers to join their team on a full time term basis until 30 June 2023 or 14 August 2023.

The Social Worker/Case Manager is responsible for:

  • Providing effective case management services to respond to the needs of children and their families aligned to appropriate statutory guidelines.
  • Delivering a range of intervention strategies to safeguard children and promote positive outcomes.
  • Assisting children in out of home care to reconnect with their birth families, strengthen relationships and achieve and maintain reunification.
  • Undertaking regular visits and supporting parents in developing appropriate parenting skills.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has the ability to understand factors that contribute to child abuse within the context of child development, parenting, family and environmental factors and confidently apply this understanding to your work and the decisions you make.

You need to be a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families. You will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Helena-Marie Papayianis, Acting Supervisor
8207 9000

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.