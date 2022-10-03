AHP3/PO3 SUPERVISOR

The DCP Salisbury office is currently seeking Supervisors to join their team.
The Supervisor is responsible for:
·
The leadership, development and performance of a designated work
team
·
Promoting professional social work practice by enabling culturally inclusive and holistic
intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes
·
Ensuring that assessment frameworks and evidence based research
is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to
client groups
·
Providing a range of services to achieve outcomes of safety,
security and care of children, young people and their families
About You
We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote
professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff
to achieve quality results.
You will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing
and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead
culturally competent and diverse practice.