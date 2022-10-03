AHP3/PO3 SUPERVISOR

The DCP Salisbury office is currently seeking Supervisors to join their team.

The Supervisor is responsible for:

· The leadership, development and performance of a designated work team

· Promoting professional social work practice by enabling culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes

· Ensuring that assessment frameworks and evidence based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to client groups

· Providing a range of services to achieve outcomes of safety, security and care of children, young people and their families

About You

We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff to achieve quality results.

You will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead culturally competent and diverse practice.