AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER

The DCP Berri office currently has multiple opportunities to join their team as a Social Worker or Case Manager on a full time ongoing basis.

The Social Worker/Case Manager is responsible for:

Providing effective case management services to respond to the needs of children and their families aligned to appropriate statutory guidelines.

Delivering a range of intervention strategies to safeguard children and promote positive outcomes.

Assisting children in out of home care to reconnect with their birth families, strengthen relationships and achieve and maintain reunification.

Undertaking regular visits and supporting parents in developing appropriate parenting skills.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has the ability to understand factors that contribute to child abuse within the context of child development, parenting, family and environmental factors and confidently apply this understanding to your work and the decisions you make.

You need to be a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families. You will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.