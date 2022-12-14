AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CHILD PROTECTION WORKER

Reference 0P6B2B46
Job Reference:
0P6B2B46
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$66,469-$81,142
Classification:
AHP1
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
14 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available for up until 30 June 2023
  • AHP1/PO1 ($66,469 - $81,142 per annum + 10.5 % Super)
  • Maintain a standard of quality social work practice

Role Details

The Placement Services unit within the Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Social Worker or a Child Protection Worker to join their team.

The Social Worker/Child Protection Worker is responsible for:

  • Undertaking professional assessment and review of placement requests for referral to non-government partners to seek appropriate care for children and young people.
  • Contributing to providing individual and sibling group profiles and population level information for children and young people placed in non-family based care to support the needs based matching process with family based carers.
  • Liaising, consulting and communicating with relevant professional networks including non-government partners.
  • Providing operational data on placement demand, placement outcomes and service gaps for children and young people requiring placement in out of home care.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has the ability to undertake suitable assessments, interventions and appropriate referrals to secure a placement for a child, which best meets their needs.

You will have knowledge of social work legislative framework including acts, regulations, policies and procedures that guide social work practice principles.

If you are a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families, provide sound and practical advice on social work matters, then this may be the role for you.

 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Jennifer Buckler, Manager, Placement Services
8124 4129

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.