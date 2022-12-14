AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CHILD PROTECTION WORKER

The Placement Services unit within the Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Social Worker or a Child Protection Worker to join their team.

The Social Worker/Child Protection Worker is responsible for:

Undertaking professional assessment and review of placement requests for referral to non-government partners to seek appropriate care for children and young people.

Contributing to providing individual and sibling group profiles and population level information for children and young people placed in non-family based care to support the needs based matching process with family based carers.

Liaising, consulting and communicating with relevant professional networks including non-government partners.

Providing operational data on placement demand, placement outcomes and service gaps for children and young people requiring placement in out of home care.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has the ability to undertake suitable assessments, interventions and appropriate referrals to secure a placement for a child, which best meets their needs.

You will have knowledge of social work legislative framework including acts, regulations, policies and procedures that guide social work practice principles.

If you are a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families, provide sound and practical advice on social work matters, then this may be the role for you.