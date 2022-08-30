LEAD PROJECT OFFICER

In this
role you will lead the development and implementation of project objectives,
programs and service models that incorporate state and national quality
standards and practice to reflect the strategic direction of DCP.
You will
also provide high level of consultation and engagement with a wide range of
delivery partners and key stakeholders including DCP Executive, colleagues and other
government agencies.
About You
We are looking for a
confident individual who has significant experience
in developing and leading partnership initiatives incorporating stakeholder
engagement and participation. You will have strong knowledge and understanding
of best practice to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families to
ensure safety and wellbeing for children.
If you have
the ability to work under broad direction and deal with conflicting priorities
to achieve objectives and meet deadlines in a challenging and changing
environment, then this may be the role for you.