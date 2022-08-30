LEAD PROJECT OFFICER

In this role you will lead the development and implementation of project objectives, programs and service models that incorporate state and national quality standards and practice to reflect the strategic direction of DCP.

You will also provide high level of consultation and engagement with a wide range of delivery partners and key stakeholders including DCP Executive, colleagues and other government agencies.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has significant experience in developing and leading partnership initiatives incorporating stakeholder engagement and participation. You will have strong knowledge and understanding of best practice to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families to ensure safety and wellbeing for children.

If you have the ability to work under broad direction and deal with conflicting priorities to achieve objectives and meet deadlines in a challenging and changing environment, then this may be the role for you.