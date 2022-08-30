LEAD PROJECT OFFICER

Reference 8S72FAAB
Job Reference:
8S72FAAB
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$103,387-$111,759
Classification:
ASO7
Engagement Type:
Multiple
Closing Date:
30 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • x1 Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • x1 Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 22 September 2023
  • Lead projects and contribute to policy development

Role Details

The Department for Child Protection is seeking a Lead Project Officer to join the Strategy, Partnerships and Reform Team.

In this role you will lead the development and implementation of project objectives, programs and service models that incorporate state and national quality standards and practice to reflect the strategic direction of DCP.

You will also provide high level of consultation and engagement with a wide range of delivery partners and key stakeholders including DCP Executive, colleagues and other government agencies.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has significant experience in developing and leading partnership initiatives incorporating stakeholder engagement and participation. You will have strong knowledge and understanding of best practice to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families to ensure safety and wellbeing for children.

If you have the ability to work under broad direction and deal with conflicting priorities to achieve objectives and meet deadlines in a challenging and changing environment, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Cassandra Bouyer-Snaderson, Senior Manager, Strategic Relations
0412 942 912

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.