The DCP Inner
South office is currently seeking a Business
Support Officer to join their team.
In this
role, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing administrative,
finance, human resources and information and facilities support to the team.
About You
If you
are organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines, then
this may be the role for you. You will also have experience in
providing administrative support and be a good communicator that demonstrates
attention to detail.