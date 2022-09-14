BUSINESS SUPPORT OFFICER

Reference 7W3ADB0C
Job Reference:
7W3ADB0C
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Inner South
Salary Range:
$56,987-$61,301
Classification:
ASO2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
14 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 30 June 2023
  • Your excellent admin skills will support the effective functioning of the office
  • Thrive in a supportive and collaborative workplace culture

Role Details

The DCP Inner South office is currently seeking a Business Support Officer to join their team.

In this role, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing administrative, finance, human resources and information and facilities support to the team.

About You

If you are organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines, then this may be the role for you. You will also have experience in providing administrative support and be a good communicator that demonstrates attention to detail.

Enquiries to Ashley Pooley, Business Manager
8177 4400

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.