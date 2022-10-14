The DCP Hindmarsh
office is seeking a
Manager, Regional Services to join their team.
As the
Manager, you will be responsible for:
·
Managing
and monitoring
performance across the region to ensure the services being delivered meet the
needs of the clients.
·
Enhancing
regional performance and contributing to the development of systems and
policies for continued client service improvement.
- Providing sound strategic advice and recommendations utilising evidence based research to inform good child
protection practice whilst fostering stakeholder relationships and interagency partnerships.
·
Providing effective leadership and management, where
staff are challenged to develop their competence and provided with
opportunities for professional development.
About You
As
our ideal candidate, you will have proven experience in effectively managing and
providing leadership and strategic direction to staff to support the delivery
of high quality services. You are a cooperative team member who works well with
others in pursuit of team goals and strategic objectives.
You will have exceptional
interpersonal and communication skills, with an ability to effectively engage
and relate to internal and external stakeholders from a variety of professional
and cultural backgrounds.