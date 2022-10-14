The DCP Hindmarsh office is seeking a Manager, Regional Services to join their team.

As the Manager, you will be responsible for:

· Managing and monitoring performance across the region to ensure the services being delivered meet the needs of the clients.

· Enhancing regional performance and contributing to the development of systems and policies for continued client service improvement.

Providing sound strategic advice and recommendations utilising evidence based research to inform good child protection practice whilst fostering stakeholder relationships and interagency partnerships.

· Providing effective leadership and management, where staff are challenged to develop their competence and provided with opportunities for professional development.

About You

As our ideal candidate, you will have proven experience in effectively managing and providing leadership and strategic direction to staff to support the delivery of high quality services. You are a cooperative team member who works well with others in pursuit of team goals and strategic objectives.

You will have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, with an ability to effectively engage and relate to internal and external stakeholders from a variety of professional and cultural backgrounds.

