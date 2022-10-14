MANAGER REGIONAL SERVICES

Reference 8S37CCB3
img
Job Reference:
8S37CCB3
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Hindmarsh
Salary Range:
$124,108
Classification:
MAS3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
14 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 15 September 2023
  • Play an integral role in the development & implementation of service improvement
  • Be part of an organisation focused on inclusion and client outcomes

Role Details

The DCP Hindmarsh office is seeking a Manager, Regional Services to join their team.

As the Manager, you will be responsible for:

·        Managing and monitoring performance across the region to ensure the services being delivered meet the needs of the clients.

·        Enhancing regional performance and contributing to the development of systems and policies for continued client service improvement.

  •  Providing sound strategic advice and recommendations utilising     evidence based research to inform good child protection practice     whilst fostering stakeholder relationships and interagency     partnerships.

·        Providing effective leadership and management, where staff are challenged to develop their competence and provided with opportunities for professional development.

About You

As our ideal candidate, you will have proven experience in effectively managing and providing leadership and strategic direction to staff to support the delivery of high quality services. You are a cooperative team member who works well with others in pursuit of team goals and strategic objectives.

You will have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, with an ability to effectively engage and relate to internal and external stakeholders from a variety of professional and cultural backgrounds.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Rohan Bennett, Regional Director, Central
0423 029 764

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.