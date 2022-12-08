LEAD PROJECT OFFICER, OPERATIONAL SUPPORT

Reference 1L1EF220
img
Job Reference:
1L1EF220
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide
Salary Range:
$104,938-$113,435
Classification:
ASO7
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
08 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy until 03 November 2023
  • Contribute to policy and strategic initiatives across the department
  • Thrive in a flexible supportive team environment

Role Details

The Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Lead Project Officer, Operational Support to join their team on a full time term basis until 03 November 2023

The role is responsible for:

·      Leading the development, management and implementation of organisational policy, procedural guidance across DCP and projects for Out of Home Care to achieve quality outcomes. 

·      Preparing briefings and reports, conducting research to support provision of advice and strategic leadership to inform development and continuous improvement of polices, programs and projects. 

·      Providing a high level of consultation and engagement with a wide range of delivery partners and key stakeholders including DCP Executive, colleagues and other government agencies.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has experience in developing, leading and implementing successful programs of work and/or projects. You will have proven ability to identify and deliver strategic and operational outcomes in a sensitive and complex environment.

If you can work under broad direction and deal with conflicting priorities to achieve objectives and meet deadlines, strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing to a range of Executives and other key stakeholders, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Sue Barr, Executive Director, Out of Home Care
8463 6372

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.