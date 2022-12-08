LEAD PROJECT OFFICER, OPERATIONAL SUPPORT

About You
We are
looking for a confident individual who has experience
in developing, leading and implementing successful programs of work and/or
projects. You will have proven ability to identify
and deliver strategic and operational outcomes in a sensitive and complex
environment.
If you can
work under broad direction and deal with conflicting priorities to achieve
objectives and meet deadlines, strong interpersonal skills
and the ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing to a
range of Executives and other key stakeholders, then
this may be the role for you.