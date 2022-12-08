LEAD PROJECT OFFICER, OPERATIONAL SUPPORT

If you can work under broad direction and deal with conflicting priorities to achieve objectives and meet deadlines, strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing to a range of Executives and other key stakeholders, then this may be the role for you.

We are looking for a confident individual who has experience in developing, leading and implementing successful programs of work and/or projects. You will have proven ability to identify and deliver strategic and operational outcomes in a sensitive and complex environment.

PLEASE NOTE: As the system times out after 20 minutes of inactivity, it is recommended that you click 'SAVE AND NEXT' to ensure that your application is retained. This ensures that you will be able to resume your application by clicking 'CONTINUE'.

To find out more about this role, including the key selection criteria and special conditions , please click on the attached role description.

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.