AHP2/PO2 SENIOR PRACTITIONER

The
Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of
children, young people and their families within South Australia. The
department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe,
strong and connected.
The Region
Port
Augusta is 307 km from Adelaide and takes just over 3 hours to drive. The Port
Augusta office employs approximately 34 people and is one of (six) offices in
the region. As a member of this office you will work with other professionals
to deliver services to Port Augusta, Iron Knob, Roxby Downs, Woomera,
Andamooka, Quorn, Leigh Creek, Hawker and up to Maree (and everywhere else
in-between!).
The Port
Augusta office, provides a continuum of child protection functions from first
engagement, removal (if necessary), to long term case management of children
under the Guardianship of the Chief Executive. This affords staff the
opportunity to develop a wide variety of child protection skills and knowledge
which may provide career development pathways within this department.
Benefits of
working with DCP in the Region:
- an opportunity
to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to
achieve collective outcomes
- an opportunity
to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
- a strong
community culture and multidisciplinary team
- the opportunity
to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and
remote areas
- access to
professional development and support networks that will foster skills and
develop leadership
- flexible work
practices
Port Augusta has a significant and established Aboriginal
population. The opportunity to
develop your experience, knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture
makes working in this office unique. You can
find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Pt Augusta here