AHP2/PO2 SENIOR PRACTITIONER

Reference 8D26782B
Job Reference:
8D26782B
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Port Augusta
Salary Range:
$84,399-$97,774
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
02 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Enhance Social Worker and Case Manager capacity
  • Contribute to the development and delivery of workplace learning and development
  • Provide mentoring and coaching

Role Details

The DCP Port Augusta Office currently has an exciting opportunity to join their team as a Senior Practitioner on a full time term basis until 31 December 2022.

As a Senior Practitioner, you will be responsible for providing professional guidance and direction, which enhances the capacity of Social Workers by ensuring that contemporary principles are embedded into social work practice. 

You will provide consultation, advice and training to DCP staff, government and non-government agencies, including practice development of workers and quality assurance through providing advice on improvements to service delivery.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community. You will have the ability to provide professional advice on social work/case management matters through coaching and mentoring of peers and other external professionals.

You will also have the ability to analyse complex problems and resolve matters that demonstrate reflective practice.

Attachments

About the Business

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected. 

The Region

Port Augusta is 307 km from Adelaide and takes just over 3 hours to drive. The Port Augusta office employs approximately 34 people and is one of (six) offices in the region. As a member of this office you will work with other professionals to deliver services to Port Augusta, Iron Knob, Roxby Downs, Woomera, Andamooka, Quorn, Leigh Creek, Hawker and up to Maree (and everywhere else in-between!).

The Port Augusta office, provides a continuum of child protection functions from first engagement, removal (if necessary), to long term case management of children under the Guardianship of the Chief Executive. This affords staff the opportunity to develop a wide variety of child protection skills and knowledge which may provide career development pathways within this department.

Benefits of working with DCP in the Region:

  • an opportunity to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to achieve collective outcomes
  • an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
  • a strong community culture and multidisciplinary team
  • the opportunity to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and remote areas
  • access to professional development and support networks that will foster skills and develop leadership
  • flexible work practices

Port Augusta has a significant and established Aboriginal population. The opportunity to develop your experience, knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture makes working in this office unique. You can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Pt Augusta here

Contact Us

Enquiries to Tara Blaikie, Manager
8648 5060

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.