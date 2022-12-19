VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

Reference 6QE9287F
Job Reference:
6QE9287F
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Port Augusta
Salary Range:
$65,606-$69,919
Classification:
OPS3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
19 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Part Time Term Vacancy 22.5 Hours p/w until 26 January 2024
  • Manage Volunteer Recruitment and Training
  • Maintain the operation of the volunteer program

Role Details

The DCP Port Augusta office is seeking a Volunteer Coordinator to join their team.

The Volunteer Coordinator is responsible for:

  • The recruitment, assessment and training of volunteers.
  • Supporting, guiding and directing volunteers to provide a high level service.
  • Promoting and monitoring the development of volunteer services within the community through liaison with staff and working in partnership with members of the community and community organisations.
  • Analysing and integrating information from a variety of resources to develop and deliver reports and programs.

About You

We’re looking for a confident, motivated individual who is able to take initiative, meet deadlines and manage changing priorities. You will be able to act impartially and use influence, negotiation and persuasion to effectively mediate conflict and devise a workable solution.

If you have the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community, then this may be the role for you.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Leonie Whitaker, Business Manager, Port Augusta
8648 5060

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.