The DCP Port Augusta office is seeking a Volunteer Coordinator to join their team.

The Volunteer Coordinator is responsible for:

The recruitment, assessment and training of volunteers.

Supporting, guiding and directing volunteers to provide a high level service.

Promoting and monitoring the development of volunteer services within the community through liaison with staff and working in partnership with members of the community and community organisations.

Analysing and integrating information from a variety of resources to develop and deliver reports and programs.

About You

We’re looking for a confident, motivated individual who is able to take initiative, meet deadlines and manage changing priorities. You will be able to act impartially and use influence, negotiation and persuasion to effectively mediate conflict and devise a workable solution.

If you have the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community, then this may be the role for you.