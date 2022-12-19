VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in
the protection of children, young people and their families within South
Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young
people to be safe, strong and connected.
The
Region
Port Augusta is 307 km from Adelaide and takes just over 3 hours
to drive. The Port Augusta office employs approximately 34 people and is one of
(six) offices in the region. As a member of this office you will work with
other professionals to deliver services to Port Augusta, Iron Knob, Roxby Downs,
Woomera, Andamooka, Quorn, Leigh Creek, Hawker and up to Maree (and everywhere
else in-between!).
Port Augusta has a significant and established Aboriginal
population. The opportunity to develop your experience, knowledge and
understanding of Aboriginal culture makes working in this office unique. You
can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Pt Augusta here