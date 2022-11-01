CLAIMS MANAGER

Reference 8D51CF81
Job Reference:
8D51CF81
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$95,588-$101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
01 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 06 November 2023
  • Contribute to the continuous improvement of the claims process
  • Be part of an organisation focused on inclusion and client outcomes

Role Details

The DCP Work Health & Safety and Injury Management directorate is currently seeking a Claims Manager to join their team.

The Claims Manager is responsible for:

  • Contributing to an effective Injury Management System for DCP which meets legislative requirements and provide direct actions that will support best practice and constant improvement.
  • Providing general support focusing on reviewing, resolving claims and compensation related issues and delivering expert advice to Senior Managers, Supervisors and other employees through reasonable approach.
  • Maintaining quality partnerships with customers and stakeholders with both internal and external to DCP as well as other government agencies, NGOs and community.
  • Providing supervision, training and engagement programs in line with Manager WHSIM Service’s direction.

About You

To be successful in this position, you will need to have excellent communication skills with demonstrated knowledge of Work Health & Safety and Injury Management (WHS&IM) and ability to apply legislation, regulations, standards, policies and practices.

You will also have a strong commitment to identify, respond and adapt to continuous change in systems and processes in a busy work environment.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Adriana Brazil, Team Leader, Work Health & Safety
0447 025 123

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.