The DCP Work Health & Safety and Injury Management directorate is currently seeking a Claims Manager to join their team.

The Claims Manager is responsible for:

Contributing to an effective Injury Management System for DCP which meets legislative requirements and provide direct actions that will support best practice and constant improvement.

Providing general support focusing on reviewing, resolving claims and compensation related issues and delivering expert advice to Senior Managers, Supervisors and other employees through reasonable approach.

Maintaining quality partnerships with customers and stakeholders with both internal and external to DCP as well as other government agencies, NGOs and community.

Providing supervision, training and engagement programs in line with Manager WHSIM Service’s direction.

About You

To be successful in this position, you will need to have excellent communication skills with demonstrated knowledge of Work Health & Safety and Injury Management (WHS&IM) and ability to apply legislation, regulations, standards, policies and practices.

You will also have a strong commitment to identify, respond and adapt to continuous change in systems and processes in a busy work environment.