The DCP Work
Health & Safety and Injury Management directorate is currently seeking a Claims Manager to join their team.
The
Claims Manager is responsible for:
- Contributing
to an effective Injury Management System for DCP which meets legislative requirements
and provide direct actions that will support best practice and constant
improvement.
- Providing
general support focusing on reviewing, resolving claims and compensation
related issues and delivering expert advice to Senior Managers, Supervisors and
other employees through reasonable approach.
- Maintaining
quality partnerships with customers and stakeholders with both internal and external
to DCP as well as other government agencies, NGOs and community.
- Providing
supervision, training and engagement programs in line with Manager WHSIM
Service’s direction.
About You
To be
successful in this position, you will need to have excellent communication
skills with demonstrated knowledge of Work Health & Safety and Injury
Management (WHS&IM) and ability to apply legislation, regulations,
standards, policies and practices.
You will also
have a strong commitment to identify, respond and adapt to continuous change in
systems and processes in a busy work environment.