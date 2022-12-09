The Aboriginal Practice unit is seeking a Project Support Officer to join their team on a full time term basis until November 2023.

The Project Support Officer is responsible for:

Providing support services to the Aboriginal Practice Directorate to facilitate the development, implementation, monitoring, review and improvement of projects.

Monitoring and tracking the Aboriginal Life Story Books and providing feedback, reporting data and requests from regional areas to the Principal Project Officer.

Undertaking minor research tasks and providing support for major projects.

Assisting and responding to external Aboriginal Community and organisation’s requests.

About You

We are looking for an individual who has experience in providing project support, including contributing to project planning, implementation and reporting. You must have experience in providing administrative support services, including reports, documents, agendas and minutes.

If you have the ability to develop effective working relationships and can communicate effectively with both internal staff and external stakeholders, this may be the role for you.