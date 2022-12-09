The Aboriginal Practice unit is seeking a Project Support Officer to
join their team on a full time term basis until November 2023.
The Project Support Officer is responsible for:
- Providing support services to the Aboriginal Practice
Directorate to facilitate the development, implementation, monitoring, review
and improvement of projects.
- Monitoring and tracking the Aboriginal Life Story Books and
providing feedback, reporting data and requests from regional areas to the
Principal Project Officer.
- Undertaking minor research tasks and providing support for
major projects.
- Assisting and responding to external Aboriginal Community
and organisation’s requests.
About You
We are looking for an individual who has experience in
providing project support, including contributing to project planning,
implementation and reporting. You must have experience in providing
administrative support services, including reports, documents, agendas and
minutes.
If you have the ability to develop effective working
relationships and can communicate effectively with both internal staff and
external stakeholders, this may be the role for you.