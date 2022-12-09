PROJECT SUPPORT OFFICER

Reference 3IAC090E
Job Reference:
3IAC090E
Eligibility:
Open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$65,606-$69,919
Classification:
ASO3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
09 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time term opportunity available until November 2023
  • Provide project management support
  • Join a collaborative and inclusive team

Role Details

The Aboriginal Practice unit is seeking a Project Support Officer to join their team on a full time term basis until November 2023.  

The Project Support Officer is responsible for: 

  • Providing support services to the Aboriginal Practice Directorate to facilitate the development, implementation, monitoring, review and improvement of projects.
  • Monitoring and tracking the Aboriginal Life Story Books and providing feedback, reporting data and requests from regional areas to the Principal Project Officer.
  • Undertaking minor research tasks and providing support for major projects.
  • Assisting and responding to external Aboriginal Community and organisation’s requests.

About You 

We are looking for an individual who has experience in providing project support, including contributing to project planning, implementation and reporting. You must have experience in providing administrative support services, including reports, documents, agendas and minutes.

If you have the ability to develop effective working relationships and can communicate effectively with both internal staff and external stakeholders, this may be the role for you. 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Tracy Rigney, Director Aboriginal Practice Directorate
8463 6186

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.