AHP3/PO3 SUPERVISOR

Reference 2H332ED4
Job Reference:
2H332ED4
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Port Augusta
Salary Range:
$99,629-$106,864
Classification:
AHP3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
02 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Promote professional social work practice
  • Contribute to strategic leadership and business planning across the agency
  • Lead a team of professionals

Role Details

We currently have an exciting opportunity to join the Port Augusta Team as a Supervisor on a full time term basis until 31 January 2023.

As the Supervisor, you will lead and provide support to a team providing professional social work practice, which ensures culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes. In this role, you will ensure that assessment frameworks and evidence based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to client groups.

In leading a team of professionals, you will be involved in business planning, developing plans and programs and using the resources available to maximise service delivery outcomes. In doing this, you will also ensure that the services delivered are safe, secure and flexible to ensure appropriate care to a diverse range of children, young people and families.

You will also have the opportunity to guide and support team members to implement strategies, and support a work environment where staff are challenged and stretched to develop their professional expertise and provided with opportunities for professional development.

About You

We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff to achieve quality results.

The successful candidate will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead culturally competent and diverse practice.

Attachments

About the Business

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

The Region

Port Augusta is 307 km from Adelaide and takes just over 3 hours to drive. The Port Augusta office employs approximately 34 people and is one of (six) offices in the region. As a member of this office you will work with other professionals to deliver services to Port Augusta, Iron Knob, Roxby Downs, Woomera, Andamooka, Quorn, Leigh Creek, Hawker and up to Maree (and everywhere else in-between!).

The Port Augusta office, provides a continuum of child protection functions from first engagement, removal (if necessary), to long term case management of children under the Guardianship of the Chief Executive. This affords staff the opportunity to develop a wide variety of child protection skills and knowledge which may provide career development pathways within this department.

Benefits of working with DCP in the Region:

  • an opportunity to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to achieve collective outcomes
  • an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
  • a strong community culture and multidisciplinary team
  • the opportunity to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and remote areas
  • access to professional development and support networks that will foster skills and develop leadership
  • flexible work practices

Port Augusta has a significant and established Aboriginal population. The opportunity to develop your experience, knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture makes working in this office unique. You can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Pt Augusta here

Contact Us

Enquiries to Tara Blaikie, Manager
8648 5060

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.