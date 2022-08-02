AHP3/PO3 SUPERVISOR

We currently have an exciting opportunity to join the Port Augusta Team as a Supervisor on a full time term basis until 31 January 2023.

As the Supervisor, you will lead and provide support to a team providing professional social work practice, which ensures culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes. In this role, you will ensure that assessment frameworks and evidence based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to client groups.

In leading a team of professionals, you will be involved in business planning, developing plans and programs and using the resources available to maximise service delivery outcomes. In doing this, you will also ensure that the services delivered are safe, secure and flexible to ensure appropriate care to a diverse range of children, young people and families.

You will also have the opportunity to guide and support team members to implement strategies, and support a work environment where staff are challenged and stretched to develop their professional expertise and provided with opportunities for professional development.

About You

We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff to achieve quality results.

The successful candidate will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead culturally competent and diverse practice.