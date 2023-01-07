DCP is seeking a
Senior Project Officer,
to join the Finance
and Corporate Services directorate on a Full Time basis until 11
December 2024.
The role is responsible for:
- Developing, implementing, and monitoring complex
projects and programs.
- Undertaking activities across the project management
life cycle, including service design, project documentation, reporting, and
evaluation activities.
- Facilitating change, communications, and training
strategies to support the adoption of business improvement activities.
- Providing expert advisory, consultancy and negotiation
activities with a wide range of key internal and external stakeholders.
About You
We are looking for an individual who has the ability to make sound decisions based on an analysis of risk, research, and
business needs. You will be required to undertake change management strategies
to influence and support a range of stakeholders and support business
improvement and/or change activities using formalised project management
mechanisms.
If you have the ability to think innovatively, take
initiative to resolve complex problems and work effectively and independently
under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.