DCP is seeking a Senior Project Officer, to join the Finance and Corporate Services directorate on a Full Time basis until 11 December 2024.

The role is responsible for:

Developing, implementing, and monitoring complex projects and programs.

Undertaking activities across the project management life cycle, including service design, project documentation, reporting, and evaluation activities.

Facilitating change, communications, and training strategies to support the adoption of business improvement activities.

Providing expert advisory, consultancy and negotiation activities with a wide range of key internal and external stakeholders.

About You

We are looking for an individual who has the ability to make sound decisions based on an analysis of risk, research, and business needs. You will be required to undertake change management strategies to influence and support a range of stakeholders and support business improvement and/or change activities using formalised project management mechanisms.

If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to resolve complex problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.