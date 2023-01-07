SENIOR PROJECT OFFICER

Reference 9OED93F8
Job Reference:
9OED93F8
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$95,588-$101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
07 Jan 2023 11:59 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available for 2 years
  • Be part of a small, supportive, and committed project team
  • Join our inclusive & flexible workplace, work from home arrangements available

Role Details

DCP is seeking a Senior Project Officer, to join the Finance and Corporate Services directorate on a Full Time basis until 11 December 2024. 

The role is responsible for:

  • Developing, implementing, and monitoring complex projects and programs.
  • Undertaking activities across the project management life cycle, including service design, project documentation, reporting, and evaluation activities.
  • Facilitating change, communications, and training strategies to support the adoption of business improvement activities.
  • Providing expert advisory, consultancy and negotiation activities with a wide range of key internal and external stakeholders.

About You

We are looking for an individual who has the ability to make sound decisions based on an analysis of risk, research, and business needs. You will be required to undertake change management strategies to influence and support a range of stakeholders and support business improvement and/or change activities using formalised project management mechanisms.

If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to resolve complex problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.

 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Keelan Brookshaw, Manager Business Improvement
(08) 8226 4204

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.