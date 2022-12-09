CYBER SECURITY ADVISOR

Reference 3D62FA06
Job Reference:
3D62FA06
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide
Salary Range:
$95,588-$101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
09 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy Available
  • Undertake and support the continuous improvement of internal systems
  • Build relationships with key internal and external stakeholders

Role Details

DCP is seeking a Cyber Security Advisor to join their ICT and Information Management team on a full time ongoing basis.

In this role, you will plan, implement and evaluate the delivery of critical agency ICT security functions and services to meet the requirements of the State’s Information Security Management Framework (ISMF) and other relevant regulations and standards.

You will assist with the development of agency ICT security strategy, which ensures that best practice ICT Security is applied to all DCP ICT assets and infrastructure to minimise risk to the business, and ensure compliance with the Australian Government Information Security Manual [ISM] and SA Government requirements.

About You

The successful candidate will have experience in managing the delivery of ICT Security Services and functions across a large and complex organisation. This includes developing strategy, implementing innovative security solutions and controls, identifying security, operational and compliance risks, preparing risk assessments across a range of service platforms and recommending appropriate action that enable business results.

Your high level communication and interpersonal skills will enable you to maintain collaborative relationships with stakeholders and staff at all levels, effectively liaise and negotiate, and explain and present complex technical concepts clearly and concisely to a range of audiences.

Enquiries to Matthew Hawkins, Manager, Infrastructure and Support, ICT
0403 603 276

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.