DCP is seeking a Cyber Security Advisor to join their ICT and Information Management team on a full time ongoing basis.

In this role, you will plan, implement and evaluate the delivery of critical agency ICT security functions and services to meet the requirements of the State’s Information Security Management Framework (ISMF) and other relevant regulations and standards.

You will assist with the development of agency ICT security strategy, which ensures that best practice ICT Security is applied to all DCP ICT assets and infrastructure to minimise risk to the business, and ensure compliance with the Australian Government Information Security Manual [ISM] and SA Government requirements.

About You

The successful candidate will have experience in managing the delivery of ICT Security Services and functions across a large and complex organisation. This includes developing strategy, implementing innovative security solutions and controls, identifying security, operational and compliance risks, preparing risk assessments across a range of service platforms and recommending appropriate action that enable business results.

Your high level communication and interpersonal skills will enable you to maintain collaborative relationships with stakeholders and staff at all levels, effectively liaise and negotiate, and explain and present complex technical concepts clearly and concisely to a range of audiences.