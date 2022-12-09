DCP is seeking
a Cyber Security Advisor to join their ICT and
Information Management team on a full time ongoing basis.
In this role, you will plan,
implement and evaluate the delivery of critical agency ICT security functions
and services to meet the requirements of the State’s Information Security
Management Framework (ISMF) and other relevant regulations and standards.
You will assist with the
development of agency ICT security strategy, which ensures that best practice
ICT Security is applied to all DCP ICT assets and infrastructure to minimise
risk to the business, and ensure
compliance with the Australian Government Information Security Manual [ISM] and
SA Government requirements.
About You
The successful candidate will
have experience in managing the delivery of ICT Security Services and functions
across a large and complex organisation. This includes developing strategy,
implementing innovative security solutions and controls, identifying security,
operational and compliance risks, preparing risk assessments across a range of
service platforms and recommending appropriate action that enable business
results.
Your high level communication and interpersonal skills
will enable you to maintain collaborative relationships with stakeholders and
staff at all levels, effectively liaise and negotiate, and explain and present
complex technical concepts clearly and concisely to a range of audiences.