FINANCIAL SYSTEMS AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Reference 4O755844
Job Reference:
4O755844
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$65,606-$69,919
Classification:
ASO3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
01 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 29 December 2023
  • Contribute to the strategic delivery of effective financial management
  • Be part of a collaborative team environment

Role Details

The Financial Systems and Compliance unit within our Finance and Corporate directorate is seeking a full-time Financial Systems and Compliance Officer to join their team on a term basis until 29 December 2023

The Financial Systems and Compliance Officer is responsible for: 

  • Contributing to the strategic delivery of financial management across the department including providing high-level advice and support in the context of finance policy, accounting, financial administration and internal controls. 
  • Providing high quality, responsive and flexible financial transaction and reporting functions to meet division business requirements.
  • Ordering, replacing and administering vehicles and fuel cards, and arranging for agency vehicles to be serviced, managed and maintained in an appropriate and timely manner.
  • Providing administrative support to senior staff and at relevant meetings, including delivering back-up support for other administration staff as required during busy periods.

About You 

To be successful in this role you will be able to establish and maintain appropriate manual and electronic records and filing systems as well as reviewing and improving records management procedures. It is essential that you will have well-developed interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to liaise effectively, both in person and in writing.  

If you have experience in providing high quality administrative, fleet or financial support services, then this may be the role for you. 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Todd Johnson, Team Leader, Financial Operations
8226 1276

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.