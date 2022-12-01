The Financial Systems and Compliance unit within our Finance
and Corporate directorate is seeking a full-time Financial Systems and Compliance Officer
to join their team on a term basis until 29 December 2023.
The Financial Systems and Compliance Officer is responsible
for:
- Contributing to the strategic delivery of financial
management across the department including providing high-level advice and
support in the context of finance policy, accounting, financial administration and
internal controls.
- Providing high quality, responsive and flexible financial
transaction and reporting functions to meet division business requirements.
- Ordering, replacing and administering vehicles and fuel
cards, and arranging for agency vehicles to be serviced, managed and maintained
in an appropriate and timely manner.
- Providing administrative support to senior staff and at
relevant meetings, including delivering back-up support for other
administration staff as required during busy periods.
About You
To be successful in this role you will be able to establish
and maintain appropriate manual and electronic records and filing systems as
well as reviewing and improving records management procedures. It is essential
that you will have well-developed interpersonal and communication skills and
the ability to liaise effectively, both in person and in writing.
If you have experience in providing high quality
administrative, fleet or financial support services, then this may be the role
for you.