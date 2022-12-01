The Financial Systems and Compliance unit within our Finance and Corporate directorate is seeking a full-time Financial Systems and Compliance Officer to join their team on a term basis until 29 December 2023.

The Financial Systems and Compliance Officer is responsible for:

Contributing to the strategic delivery of financial management across the department including providing high-level advice and support in the context of finance policy, accounting, financial administration and internal controls.

Providing high quality, responsive and flexible financial transaction and reporting functions to meet division business requirements.

Ordering, replacing and administering vehicles and fuel cards, and arranging for agency vehicles to be serviced, managed and maintained in an appropriate and timely manner.

Providing administrative support to senior staff and at relevant meetings, including delivering back-up support for other administration staff as required during busy periods.

About You

To be successful in this role you will be able to establish and maintain appropriate manual and electronic records and filing systems as well as reviewing and improving records management procedures. It is essential that you will have well-developed interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to liaise effectively, both in person and in writing.

If you have experience in providing high quality administrative, fleet or financial support services, then this may be the role for you.