ABORIGINAL PLACEMENT THINKING CIRCLE CONVENER

Reference 7RA52AB5
img
Job Reference:
7RA52AB5
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide Metro
Salary Range:
$84,399-$97,774
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
31 Jul 2022 11:00 PM

Role Details

Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984

The Aboriginal Practice Team currently have an exciting opportunity to join their team as an Aboriginal Placement Thinking Circle Convener on a full time, term basis for up to 12 months.

As an Aboriginal Placement Thinking Circle Convener, you will be responsible for working within the Taikurtirna Warra-apinthi program scheduling, supporting and mentoring the Thinking Circles. You will play a critical role in the quality assurance process of family finding and Aboriginal cultural mapping for Aboriginal families.

You will also establish meaningful, supportive and strong relationships for Aboriginal children and young people and ensure their rights are protected by collaborating with family to participate in decisions to keep their child safe and connected to their family, identity, community and culture.

About You 


We are looking for a confident individual who has excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to establish, lead and maintain formal and informal networks and partnerships with Aboriginal people through their kinship systems.

 

You will have knowledge of the social, economic and structural factors including the intergenerational impacts of trauma and its impact on safety and wellbeing of Aboriginal children and young people.

Attachments

About the Business

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Kalari Ritchie, Supervisor
0497 400 653

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.