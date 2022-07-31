Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this
position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander
descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984
The
Aboriginal Practice Team currently have an exciting opportunity to join their
team as an Aboriginal Placement Thinking
Circle Convener on a full time, term basis for up to 12 months.
As
an Aboriginal Placement Thinking Circle Convener, you will be responsible for working within the Taikurtirna
Warra-apinthi program scheduling, supporting and mentoring the Thinking
Circles. You will play a critical role in the quality assurance process of family
finding and Aboriginal cultural mapping for Aboriginal families.
You will also
establish meaningful, supportive and strong relationships for Aboriginal
children and young people and ensure their rights are protected by
collaborating with family to participate in decisions to keep their child safe
and connected to their family, identity, community and culture.
About
You
We
are looking for a confident individual who has excellent interpersonal skills
and the ability to establish, lead and maintain formal and informal networks
and partnerships with Aboriginal people through their kinship systems.
You will have
knowledge of the social, economic and structural factors including the
intergenerational impacts of trauma and its impact on safety and wellbeing of
Aboriginal children and young people.