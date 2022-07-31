Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984

The Aboriginal Practice Team currently have an exciting opportunity to join their team as an Aboriginal Placement Thinking Circle Convener on a full time, term basis for up to 12 months.



As an Aboriginal Placement Thinking Circle Convener, you will be responsible for working within the Taikurtirna Warra-apinthi program scheduling, supporting and mentoring the Thinking Circles. You will play a critical role in the quality assurance process of family finding and Aboriginal cultural mapping for Aboriginal families.

You will also establish meaningful, supportive and strong relationships for Aboriginal children and young people and ensure their rights are protected by collaborating with family to participate in decisions to keep their child safe and connected to their family, identity, community and culture.

About You





We are looking for a confident individual who has excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to establish, lead and maintain formal and informal networks and partnerships with Aboriginal people through their kinship systems.

You will have knowledge of the social, economic and structural factors including the intergenerational impacts of trauma and its impact on safety and wellbeing of Aboriginal children and young people.