FINANCIAL SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

Reference 5AB0CC24
Job Reference:
5AB0CC24
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$95,588-$101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
19 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full time, ongoing vacancy available
  • Be part of a small, supportive, and committed team
  • Join our inclusive & flexible workplace, with work from home arrangements

Role Details

 

Our Finance and Corporate Services team is currently seeking a Financial Systems Administrator to join their team.

The role is responsible for:

  • Leading the administration, design and configuration of business process requirements, data migration and management strategies and user and configuration test plans for the Department’s Contract Management and Licensing System (CMLS) and various financial systems.  
  • Providing leadership and advice to enable effective decision making by DCP executives relating to procurement, contract information and various financial systems.
  • Establishing and fostering key stakeholder relationships across the agency to support and influence the business process design and configuration component of the financial systems. 
  • Contributing to project outcomes by driving business objectives, prioritising workloads, developing and implementing training requirements and providing support to the team in order to achieve business objectives.

About You

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in delivering business process design and configuration projects and the ability to implement system solutions and user support models. 

You will have well developed written and verbal communication and the ability to provide expert advice to a wide range of stakeholders, the ability to resolve complex problems and make recommendations that facilitates the achievement of positive business outcomes.

 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Chris Vinall, Project Officer, Financial Systems and Compliance Unit
8226 6960

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.