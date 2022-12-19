Our Finance and Corporate Services team is currently seeking a Financial Systems Administrator to join their team.

The role is responsible for:

Leading the administration, design and configuration of business process requirements, data migration and management strategies and user and configuration test plans for the Department’s Contract Management and Licensing System (CMLS) and various financial systems.

Providing leadership and advice to enable effective decision making by DCP executives relating to procurement, contract information and various financial systems.

Establishing and fostering key stakeholder relationships across the agency to support and influence the business process design and configuration component of the financial systems.

Contributing to project outcomes by driving business objectives, prioritising workloads, developing and implementing training requirements and providing support to the team in order to achieve business objectives.

About You

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in delivering business process design and configuration projects and the ability to implement system solutions and user support models.

You will have well developed written and verbal communication and the ability to provide expert advice to a wide range of stakeholders, the ability to resolve complex problems and make recommendations that facilitates the achievement of positive business outcomes.