Our Finance and Corporate Services team is
currently seeking a Financial Systems Administrator
to join their team.
The role is responsible for:
- Leading the administration, design and configuration of
business process requirements, data migration and management strategies and user
and configuration test plans for the Department’s Contract Management and
Licensing System (CMLS) and various financial systems.
- Providing leadership and advice to enable effective decision making by
DCP executives relating to procurement, contract information and various
financial systems.
- Establishing and fostering key stakeholder relationships across the
agency to support and influence the business process design and configuration
component of the financial systems.
- Contributing to project outcomes by driving business
objectives, prioritising workloads, developing and implementing training
requirements and providing support to the team in order to achieve business
objectives.
About You
To be successful in this role, you will
have experience in delivering business process design and configuration
projects and the ability to implement system solutions and user support models.
You will have well developed written and verbal
communication and the ability to provide expert advice to a wide range of
stakeholders, the ability to resolve complex problems and make recommendations
that facilitates the achievement of positive business outcomes.