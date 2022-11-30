AHP3/PO3 SUPERVISOR

Reference 2W739343
img
Job Reference:
2W739343
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Hindmarsh
Salary Range:
$101,124-$108,467
Classification:
AHP3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
30 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Provide culturally relevant family focused practice interventions for children
  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available Until 6 August 2023
  • AHP3 ($101,124 - $108,467 p.a.)/PO3 ($98,313 - $103,936 p.a.) + 10.5% Super

Role Details

Are you an experienced Allied Health Professional looking to take the challenge and/or next step in your career? The Department for Child Protection is currently seeking a Supervisor to join their team in metropolitan Adelaide.  

The Supervisor is responsible for:

  • The leadership, development and performance of a designated work team.
  • Promoting professional social work practice by enabling culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes.
  • Ensuring that assessment frameworks and evidence based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to client groups.
  • Providing a range of services to achieve outcomes of safety, security and care of children, young people and their families.

 

About You

We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff to achieve quality results.

You will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead culturally competent and diverse practice. 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Rohan Bennett, Regional Director, Central
0423 029 764

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.