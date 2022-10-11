SENIOR PRACTITIONER

Reference 7CA20655
Job Reference:
7CA20655
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Elizabeth
Salary Range:
$85,665-$99,241
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
11 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy available for 6 months with the possibility of extension
  • Positively contribute to the development of Social Workers
  • Contribute to the development and delivery of workplace learning and development

Role Details

The DCP Playford office is currently seeking a Senior Practitioner to join their team.

The Senior Practitioner is responsible for:

  • Enhancing Social Worker capacity and principles of social work practice by providing support and practice expertise.
  • Providing consultation and advice to DCP staff in relation to professional practice and cultural issues, departmental policies, procedures, legislation and staff development needs.
  • Contributing to the development and delivery of workplace learning and development opportunities.
  • Undertaking regular reviews of cases to ensure that effective plans are in place and appropriate case management is occurring.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community. You will have experience in providing professional advice on social work/case management matters through coaching and mentoring of peers.

You will also have the ability to analyse complex problems and resolve matters that demonstrate reflective practice.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Ryan Balkwill, Manager
8182 8888

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.