MANAGER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

The Manager will be responsible for:

· Identifying business opportunities for improvement and implementing processes to prioritise, plan and administer improvement projects and reform activities



· Designing, developing and overseeing appropriate internal and external engagement mechanisms to support stakeholders through change



· Identifying issues and trends, and resolving issues related to stakeholder engagement, change management, communications and training



· Establishing, managing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders to facilitate the effective implementation of business objectives and priorities

About You

We are looking for an individual who has experience in developing, leading, and implementing successful strategic business improvement, reform, and change management projects. You will have the ability to identify and develop key strategic relationships and networks to achieve goals.

Your experience in project management, including provision of project governance and guidance to operational teams will be invaluable in this role.