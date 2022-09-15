MANAGER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

The Manager will be responsible for:
· Identifying business
opportunities for improvement and implementing processes to prioritise, plan
and administer improvement projects and reform activities
· Designing,
developing and overseeing appropriate internal and external engagement
mechanisms to support stakeholders through change
· Identifying issues
and trends, and resolving issues related to stakeholder engagement, change management,
communications and training
·
Establishing, managing and maintaining relationships with key
stakeholders to facilitate the effective implementation of business objectives
and priorities
About You
We are
looking for an individual who has experience in developing, leading, and
implementing successful strategic business improvement, reform, and change
management projects. You will have the ability to identify and develop key
strategic relationships and networks to achieve goals.
Your
experience in project management, including provision of project governance and
guidance to operational teams will be invaluable in this role.