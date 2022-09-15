MANAGER, BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT

Reference 8ND44351
8ND44351
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Department for Child Protection
Adelaide CBD
$117,554-$121,992
ASO8
Ongoing
15 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • Lead a small, supportive and committed project team
  • Inclusive and flexible workplace with work from home arrangements available

Role Details

Do you have experience in project management, project governance and are able to guide operational teams?  Then this is the role for you.

Our Business Improvement unit of the Finance and Corporate Services directorate are seeking a Manager to join their team.

The Manager will be responsible for:

·      Identifying business opportunities for improvement and implementing processes to prioritise, plan and administer improvement projects and reform activities

·      Designing, developing and overseeing appropriate internal and external engagement mechanisms to support stakeholders through change

·      Identifying issues and trends, and resolving issues related to stakeholder engagement, change management, communications and training

·      Establishing, managing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders to facilitate the effective implementation of business objectives and priorities                                                   

About You

We are looking for an individual who has experience in developing, leading, and implementing successful strategic business improvement, reform, and change management projects. You will have the ability to identify and develop key strategic relationships and networks to achieve goals. 

Your experience in project management, including provision of project governance and guidance to operational teams will be invaluable in this role. 

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Jessica Brodie, Senior Project Officer
8226 3487

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.