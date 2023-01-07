Role Details

The Business Improvement unit of our Finance and Corporate Services directorate are seeking a Project Officer, Business Improvement to join their team.

The Project Officer will be responsible for:

A ssessing material for impacts against our non-government partners

Management of the Service Provider area of the DCP website in accordance with the Contractual web content management framework

Undertaking engagement designed to support internal and external stakeholders through change

Undertaking project work aligning to the project plan timeframes and requirements as directed by the Lead Project Officer

About You

We are looking for an individual who has experience in developing and implementing projects or policy. You will be required to undertake complex research and assess information from a variety of sources. As well as being able to identify key issues and assess broad impacts on the organisation or relevant situation.

If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to resolve problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction, then this may be the role for you.