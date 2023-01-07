Role Details
The Business Improvement unit of our Finance and
Corporate Services directorate are seeking a Project Officer, Business Improvement to join their
team.
The Project Officer will be responsible for:
- Assessing
material for impacts against our non-government partners
- Management of the Service Provider area of the DCP
website in accordance with the Contractual web content management framework
- Undertaking engagement designed to support internal and external
stakeholders through change
- Undertaking project work aligning to the project plan timeframes and
requirements as directed by the Lead Project Officer
About You
We are looking for an individual who has experience in developing and
implementing projects or policy. You will be required to undertake complex
research and assess information from a variety of sources. As well as being
able to identify key issues and assess broad impacts on the organisation or
relevant situation.
If you have the ability to think innovatively, take initiative to
resolve problems and work effectively and independently under broad direction,
then this may be the role for you.