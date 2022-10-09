AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE WORKER

Reference 6G70396E
6G70396E
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Department for Child Protection
Mount Gambier
$85,665-$99,241
AHP2
Ongoing
09 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • Remuneration: AHP2 ($85,665 - $99,241 p.a)/PO2 ($85,665 - $94,801 p.a)
  • Undertake complex case work and case management

Role Details

The DCP Limestone Coast office is seeking a Senior Social Worker or a Senior Case Manager to join their team.

The Senior Social Worker/Senior Case Manager is responsible for:

  • Providing high quality and effective social work service to respond to the needs of children and their families in a timely manner and within statutory guidelines.
  • Undertaking complex case work and case management in a care and protection framework, using a solution based case management approach.
  • Assisting children in out of home care to reconnect with their birth families, strengthen relationships and achieve and maintain reunification.
  • Working closely with various specialists and taking advice in devising and implementing clinical intervention with children and their families.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has knowledge and understanding of children and young people particularly in regards to developmental stages. You will be able to remain objective, act impartially to successfully mediate any conflicts and achieve good outcomes.

You need to be a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families. You will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Enquiries to Shalini McCarthy, Manager
8735 1700

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.