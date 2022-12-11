Are you interested in leading change and developing new initiatives that support practice delivery? Then join DCP as a Supervisor, Specialist Transition Lead on a full time basis working across various locations.

The role is responsible for:

· The leadership, development and performance of a case workers across DCP and management of social work/ case management practice and standards in relation to transitioning from care.

· Ensuring that assessment frameworks and evidence based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to clients in relation to transitioning from care, specifically housing.

· Promoting professional social work practice by enabling culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes.

· Providing a range of services to achieve outcomes of safety, security and care of children, young people and their families.

About You

We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff to achieve quality results.

You will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead culturally competent and diverse practice.