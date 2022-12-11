SUPERVISOR, SPECIALIST TRANSITION LEAD

Reference 2W9B2D35
Job Reference:
2W9B2D35
Eligibility:
SA Public Sector Employees Only
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Various Adelaide Locations
Salary Range:
$101,124-$108,467
Classification:
AHP3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
11 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy until 29 December 2023
  • Fantastic culture with a purpose and values driven organisation
  • Utilise your leadership skills to motivate individuals & achieve quality results

Role Details

Are you interested in leading change and developing new initiatives that support practice delivery? Then join DCP as a Supervisor, Specialist Transition Lead on a full time basis working across various locations. 

The role is responsible for:

·      The leadership, development and performance of a case workers across DCP and management of social work/ case management practice and standards in relation to transitioning from care.

·      Ensuring that assessment frameworks and evidence based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible services to clients in relation to transitioning from care, specifically housing.

·      Promoting professional social work practice by enabling culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that achieve successful practice outcomes.

·      Providing a range of services to achieve outcomes of safety, security and care of children, young people and their families.

About You

We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff to achieve quality results.

You will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead culturally competent and diverse practice.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Rohan Bennett, Regional Director, Central
8406 2701

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.