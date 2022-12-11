Are you
interested in leading change and developing new initiatives that support
practice delivery? Then join DCP as a Supervisor, Specialist Transition Lead
on a full time basis working across
various locations.
The role is responsible for:
·
The leadership, development and performance of a
case workers across DCP and management of social work/ case management practice
and standards in relation to transitioning from care.
·
Ensuring that assessment frameworks and evidence
based research is used to develop and implement relevant, inclusive and accessible
services to clients in relation to transitioning from care, specifically
housing.
·
Promoting professional social work practice by
enabling culturally inclusive and holistic intervention methodologies that
achieve successful practice outcomes.
·
Providing a range of services to achieve outcomes
of safety, security and care of children, young people and their families.
About You
We are looking for a motivated leader who will actively promote
professional social work practice in their team and will develop and lead staff
to achieve quality results.
You will have proven experience in supervising a team, managing
and prioritising workloads, conflict resolution and have the ability to lead
culturally competent and diverse practice.