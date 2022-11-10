MANAGER POLICY AND PROJECTS

Join the DCP Strategy, Partnerships and Reform Team as a Manager, Projects and Policy and lead the development and delivery of DCP policy and policy work.

The Manager, Projects and Policy will be responsible for:

Providing leadership and direction to ensure the successful implementation of high level projects relating to child protection.

Establishing systems of support for DCP service streams, leading service and policy development and Business systems to track program activity.

Providing timely and informed specialist advice, briefings and project updates to DCP Executives and other key stakeholders on assigned strategic projects, including identification and management of any risks associated with their implementation.





About You





To be successful in this role you will have demonstrated experience working on project management and demonstrated understanding of project methodologies, processes and procedures.





You will bring your high level written and verbal communication skills, substantial experience working on policy issues and expertise in building and maintaining collaborative relationships, to achieve project outcomes.



If you have the ability to undertake in depth analysis, monitor and progress trends, shape strategic thinking and change as well as provide influential leadership and advice under pressure then this is the role for you.