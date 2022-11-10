MANAGER POLICY AND PROJECTS

Reference 9E11F8BD
Job Reference:
9E11F8BD
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide, CBD
Salary Range:
$117,554-$121,992
Classification:
ASO8
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
10 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • x2 Full Time Term Vacancies until 18 September 2023 and 16 February 2024
  • Manage the development and delivery of DCP identified strategic projects
  • Play a key role in state and national policy negotiations

Role Details

Join the DCP Strategy, Partnerships and Reform Team as a Manager, Projects and Policy and lead the development and delivery of DCP policy and policy work. 


The Manager, Projects and Policy will be responsible for: 

  • Providing leadership and direction to ensure the successful implementation of high level projects relating to child protection.  
  • Establishing systems of support for DCP service streams, leading service and policy development and Business systems to track program activity. 
  • Providing timely and informed specialist advice, briefings and project updates to DCP Executives and other key stakeholders on assigned strategic projects, including identification and management of any risks associated with their implementation.


About You


To be successful in this role you will have demonstrated experience working on project management and demonstrated understanding of project methodologies, processes and procedures.  


You will bring your high level written and verbal communication skills, substantial experience working on policy issues and expertise in building and maintaining collaborative relationships, to achieve project outcomes. 


If you have the ability to undertake in depth analysis, monitor and progress trends, shape strategic thinking and change as well as provide influential leadership and advice under pressure then this is the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Shirley Smith, Senior Manager, Strategy, Partnerships and Reform
0409 014 086

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.